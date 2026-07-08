Google unveils Africa AI and infrastructure push at summit

Google has used its first African cloud summit to lay out a wave of new investments in connectivity, AI labs and developer programmes, part of a pitch to make the continent a builder of artificial intelligence rather than just a market for it.

The announcements came at the inaugural “Building for Africa” Google Cloud Summit in Johannesburg on 1 July 2026, which drew about 2,500 leaders, developers and policymakers and was attended by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Google said it had already surpassed, ahead of schedule, the previously announced $ 1 billion commitment to Africa’s digital transformation and set out where the next wave of spending is going.

A new gateway on the Eastern Cape coast

The centrepiece is the South Africa Digital Exchange Port, a new connectivity hub in the Eastern Cape and the first of four such hubs Google plans across Africa. It plugs into the company’s subsea network, including a direct link to Australia via the Umoja cable and onward connectivity to India, building on the Johannesburg Google Cloud region, which opened in March 2025.

The hub matters because it shortens the physical path between African users and the cloud, cutting latency and keeping more data and traffic on the continent, the same logic that drives investment in local exchanges and cables, and it extends Google’s widening AI footprint across Africa.

Labs, accelerators and skills

Google also announced what it calls Africa’s first Applied AI Lab, to be based in Ghana and backed by the Google AI Futures Fund and Google Research, with applications closing on 31 August 2026. Ghana is also where Google has been funding tech skills at scale.

In South Africa, the company is opening a Digital Innovation Centre in Soweto, at the George Tabor Campus of South West Gauteng TVET College, and a Creative AI education programme run with The Akuna Group and backed by more than 1 million dollars (R17 million) in Google.org funding. Google for Startups Accelerator South Africa opens on 21 July 2026 for 15 startups, offering an AI-focused curriculum and equity-free funding, following a programme that recently graduated a cohort of African AI startups.

The enterprise pitch

Alongside the public programmes, Google showcased how large African companies are already building on its cloud. Vodacom is using Google Cloud and its Gemini models to unify data across the group; Discovery’s Vitality is applying AI to personalised health interventions; Naspers is running predictive, AI-driven commerce workloads through the Eastern Cape hub within South Africa’s POPIA data-protection framework; the fintech Revolut is using Google’s AI Hypercomputer; and Liquid C2 has opened what Google describes as Africa’s first Partner Experience Centre powered by Google Cloud, in Johannesburg.

The post, by Maureen Costello, Google Cloud’s vice-president for the UK, Ireland and Sub-Saharan Africa, framed the push as helping Africa produce AI rather than only consume it. The open question is whether the new infrastructure and training translate into home-grown products and jobs, or mainly deepen the continent’s reliance on a single American cloud provider.