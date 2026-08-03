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Q&A: building a digital Islamic bank in Somaliland

The sixth bank in an unrecognised state is betting on phones, Sharia structures and public shareholders

Oluniyi D. Ajao

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9 min read

Officials unveil the Wadaag Bank banner at the bank's public launch ceremony at the Sarovar Premiere Hotel in Hargeisa, Somaliland, on 31 August 2025.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991. Thirty-five years later it has its own currency, its own central bank and no seat at the United Nations. For a bank, that last fact is not an abstraction: it decides whether you can open an account with a correspondent bank abroad, and therefore whether your customers can send a dollar out of the country.

Wadaag Bank, the territory’s sixth licensed commercial bank, was inaugurated at the Sarovar Premiere Hotel in Hargeisa, Somaliland, on 31 August 2025, at a ceremony the bank says was attended by the President of the Republic of Somaliland and senior government officials. Almost a year later it is only now opening for commercial business: its own website still carried a “coming soon” notice on 2 August 2026.

The bank is licensed by the Central Bank of Somaliland and describes itself as digital-first and fully Sharia-compliant. Its ownership structure is the unusual part. Shares are sold to the public at $1,100 each across three tiers, from founding shareholders holding 500 shares or more down to general shareholders with fewer than 100.

Mobile money is the part of Somaliland’s financial system that already works. Telesom’s Zaad and Dahabshiil’s eDahab are used almost universally, and Wadaag says its platform interoperates with both. Elsewhere on the continent that kind of interoperability has taken years of regulatory pressure, as with Kenya’s operator integration, or purpose-built open-source rails such as Mojaloop.

Abdirahman Muse, chief executive of Wadaag Bank, answered tech.africa’s written questions on what digital-first means in a territory where formal banking is concentrated in four cities, how Sharia structures hold up inside an app, and what it costs to build a bank that the global financial system does not formally recognise.

This Q&A has been lightly edited for brand conventions, house style and length. The structure of Muse’s answers is preserved.

Abdirahman Muse, chief executive of Wadaag Bank, speaking at a bank event in Hargeisa, Somaliland.
Abdirahman Muse, chief executive of Wadaag Bank. Image: Wadaag Bank

What gap in Somaliland’s financial system did Wadaag set out to fill?

When we launched Wadaag Bank, our vision was not simply to establish another bank. We wanted to transform financial inclusion in Somaliland. Although the banking sector has grown in recent years, it remains relatively small, with Wadaag becoming only the sixth licensed commercial bank.

We identified several major gaps. Existing banking services are concentrated in urban areas, many productive sectors remain underserved, and access to affordable Sharia-compliant finance is still limited. Digital banking capabilities are also underdeveloped, particularly for rural communities.

Gap the bank identifiedWhat Wadaag says it offers
Limited range of Islamic financial productsMudarabah, Musharakah, Sukuk and Ijarah structures
Banking concentrated in major citiesNationwide agency banking and digital channels
Limited digital banking integrationA digital platform interoperable with the Zaad and eDahab mobile wallets
Expensive financingRisk-sharing Islamic financing models
Few investment options for the diasporaDiaspora investment and savings products
Limited support for Somaliland Shilling transactionsFull Somaliland Shilling integration across the platform
Limited housing and green financeIslamic home finance and sustainable financing
No sector-specific financingDedicated agriculture, livestock, fisheries, mining and SME finance
Source: Wadaag Bank

Our priority customers include individuals and families, SMEs, women entrepreneurs, young entrepreneurs, farmers, livestock producers, the Somali diaspora, and businesses that have traditionally been underserved by the formal banking sector.

What does “digital-first” mean in practice in Somaliland?

For us, digital-first means bringing the bank to the customer instead of requiring the customer to travel to the bank. Traditional banking services are largely concentrated in cities such as Hargeisa, Berbera, Burao and Borama, leaving many communities without convenient access to formal financial services.

Through our Wadaag Pay wallet and our website, customers can:

  • Open accounts remotely without visiting a branch
  • Complete digital onboarding with remote biometric identity verification
  • Receive transaction alerts by SMS and WhatsApp
  • Transfer money instantly
  • Apply online for Islamic financing
  • Receive financing digitally and repay electronically
  • Reach services by smartphone, or by USSD where there is no internet access
  • Transact with both the Zaad and eDahab mobile money platforms

This digital ecosystem allows us to reach customers anywhere in Somaliland while significantly reducing the cost of banking.

How do Sharia principles and digital banking combine?

Digital banking and Islamic finance are fully compatible. Technology is simply a delivery channel. Sharia compliance depends on the structure of the transaction rather than the method through which it is conducted.

One of the established principles of Islamic jurisprudence holds that commercial transactions are permissible unless they contain a prohibited element such as riba (interest), gharar (excessive uncertainty) or maysir (gambling).

Every investment and financing application submitted through our digital channels undergoes the same review as an in-person application. Each transaction is reviewed by our investment team, our compliance function and our Sharia Supervisory Board before approval. Customers can access Mudarabah investment accounts, Murabaha asset finance, home financing, SME financing, agricultural finance and trade finance digitally. Technology improves speed and convenience while preserving full Sharia compliance.

How is the bank reaching women, young entrepreneurs and small businesses?

Financial inclusion is one of Wadaag Bank’s founding objectives. We are using technology, agency banking and community partnerships to reach people who have traditionally been excluded. Our strategy is built around four pillars.

On financial inclusion, we are formalising traditional Hagbad savings groups, a rotating savings and credit association, expanding access to rural communities, providing Islamic microfinance and targeting more than 100,000 previously unbanked customers within five years.

On economic empowerment, we finance SMEs, support women-owned businesses, finance agriculture and livestock, and provide Qard Hasan, an interest-free loan, alongside partnership-based financing.

On financial literacy, we run community education campaigns, partner with universities and vocational institutions, and deliver youth-focused education through digital platforms.

On community development, we finance infrastructure through Sukuk, support renewable energy projects and are creating a Community Investment Fund linked to Zakat principles.

The biggest challenges remain financial literacy, digital literacy and reaching remote populations. However, technology is helping us overcome these barriers faster than ever before.

Why focus lending on livestock, agriculture and fisheries?

Productive sectors are the backbone of Somaliland’s economy. Agriculture and livestock alone account for over 60% of employment, yet they receive only a small share of formal financing.

Rather than focusing primarily on consumer lending, Wadaag Bank prioritises financing activities that create jobs, increase exports and stimulate long-term growth. That includes Murabaha financing for farm inputs, Ijarah leasing for agricultural and mining equipment, Mudarabah livestock investment partnerships, Musharakah financing for food processing and manufacturing, Wakalah solutions for agricultural cooperatives, warehouse receipt financing, Takaful-based risk protection, and export finance with Sharia-compliant guarantees.

Our financing decisions combine traditional credit analysis with sector expertise, cash-flow assessment and Sharia compliance.

How does the public-ownership model work?

Wadaag Bank is incorporated as a limited liability company under Somaliland’s Companies Act and is licensed by the Central Bank of Somaliland.

We deliberately adopted a broad ownership model because we believe banking institutions should be owned by the communities they serve. Founding shareholders hold 500 shares or more, major shareholders hold 100 to 499, and general shareholders hold fewer than 100. Each share is valued at $1,100. This model promotes transparency, strong corporate governance, broad public participation and long-term financial sustainability.

How does operating in an unrecognised state shape what the bank can do?

The Central Bank of Somaliland has made significant progress in strengthening banking supervision, corporate governance, capital requirements, anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorist-financing compliance, and consumer protection. That has created a more stable and transparent environment.

Operating in Somaliland presents both opportunities and challenges. On one hand, we have the flexibility to innovate and build solutions tailored to our local economy. On the other, because Somaliland is not internationally recognised as a sovereign state, establishing correspondent banking relationships and accessing global financial infrastructure requires additional due diligence and strategic partnerships.

To address this, we are actively building relationships with regional and international financial institutions while investing heavily in compliance systems that meet international standards. Our objective is to provide secure international payment, trade finance and remittance services while maintaining the highest regulatory and compliance standards.

What is operational today, and what comes next?

Our institutional foundation is in place. We have secured our banking licence, established our governance framework, recruited an experienced board member and management team, completed our core banking infrastructure and finalised our digital banking platform.

Over the next twelve months our focus is execution and expansion:

  • Official public launch of banking operations in early August 2026
  • Opening our headquarters in Hargeisa and a first branch in Berbera, next to the port
  • Expanding SME, agriculture, livestock and housing finance from September 2026
  • Introducing diaspora investment products from September 2026
  • Establishing correspondent banking relationships from October 2026
  • Launching Islamic investment products from November 2026
  • Launching Wadaag Pay nationwide in January 2027
  • Rolling out agency banking across Somaliland from May 2027, with more than 100 agents
  • Growing to more than 20,000 customers in the first year
  • Reaching 90% digital transaction adoption among active customers

What are the biggest challenges to building a digital bank in Somaliland?

The biggest challenge is not technology, it is adoption. Many people remain outside the formal banking system, internet connectivity varies across regions and financial literacy remains relatively low. Another challenge is building international banking connectivity while operating in a unique jurisdiction.

Despite these challenges, Somaliland also presents enormous opportunities. Mobile money adoption is among the highest in Africa, creating an ideal foundation for digital banking innovation.

What to watch

Wadaag’s targets are specific enough to be tested against: 20,000 customers in the first year, 90% digital transaction adoption among active users, and 100,000 previously unbanked customers within five years. Its own timeline puts correspondent banking relationships in October 2026, two months after operations begin.

That is the number worth returning to. Everything else on the list is within the bank’s control; a correspondent relationship is not, because it depends on a foreign institution deciding the compliance risk of an unrecognised jurisdiction is worth taking. Until one does, cross-border value will keep moving through remittance networks and, increasingly, through dollar-denominated virtual accounts built on stablecoin rails.

Wadaag Bank in pictures

Images supplied by Wadaag Bank covering the August 2025 launch ceremony in Hargeisa, partnership meetings, and the bank’s appearances at Tech Expo Somaliland and the Hargeysa International Book Fair.

Wadaag Bank executives and guests on stage as a framed document is presented at the bank's launch in Hargeisa, Somaliland.
A framed presentation on stage at the launch ceremony. Image: Wadaag Bank
Two executives sign documents at a table carrying Wadaag Bank flags, watched by officials and guests, in Hargeisa, Somaliland.
A signing at the launch ceremony, witnessed by officials and guests. Image: Wadaag Bank
Wadaag Bank and Somaliland's Ministry of Investment and Industrial Development exchange a signed memorandum of understanding in Hargeisa.
A memorandum of understanding between Wadaag Bank and Somaliland’s Ministry of Investment and Industrial Development, dated August 2025. Image: Wadaag Bank
Government officials and a senior Somaliland military officer seated in the audience at the Wadaag Bank launch ceremony in Hargeisa.
Government and security officials attended the launch ceremony. Image: Wadaag Bank
A speaker addresses the Wadaag Bank launch ceremony from a podium beside the Somaliland national flag and a Wadaag Bank flag.
The Somaliland flag stands beside the bank’s own at the Hargeisa launch. Image: Wadaag Bank
A seated audience of shareholders and invited guests fills the hall at the Wadaag Bank launch ceremony in Hargeisa, Somaliland.
Wadaag Bank raised capital from a broad shareholder base, with shares priced at $1,100 each. Image: Wadaag Bank
Officials walk a red carpet into the Wadaag Bank launch ceremony at the Sarovar Premiere Hotel in Hargeisa, Somaliland.
Arrivals at the Hargeisa launch ceremony. Image: Wadaag Bank
Three guests, including a uniformed Somaliland officer, in front of a Wadaag Bank branded backdrop in Hargeisa, Somaliland.
Guests at the bank’s launch in Hargeisa. Image: Wadaag Bank
Staff and guests seated around a conference table during a Wadaag Bank briefing session in Hargeisa, Somaliland.
A briefing session at the bank. Image: Wadaag Bank
Wadaag Bank and OGF University delegates meet around a boardroom table in Hargeisa, Somaliland, beneath a joint welcome slide.
Wadaag Bank meets OGF University. The bank lists partnerships with universities among its financial-literacy plans. Image: Wadaag Bank
Wadaag Bank staff and Danish Refugee Council representatives stand before a joint presentation slide at the bank's Hargeisa office.
Wadaag Bank hosted the Danish Refugee Council on 27 April. Image: Wadaag Bank
Wadaag Bank and Wadaag Insurance staff at their exhibition stand during Tech Expo Somaliland 2025 in Hargeisa, Somaliland.
Wadaag Bank exhibited alongside sister company Wadaag Insurance at Tech Expo Somaliland 2025. Image: Wadaag Bank
Wadaag Bank representatives at the Hargeysa International Book Fair 2026, held in Hargeisa, Somaliland, from 25 to 30 July 2026.
Wadaag Bank at the Hargeysa International Book Fair, 25 to 30 July 2026. Image: Wadaag Bank
A panellist speaks into a microphone on day four of the Hargeysa International Book Fair 2026 in Hargeisa, Somaliland.
A panel session on day four of the 2026 book fair. Image: Wadaag Bank
A speaker addresses a panel session at the Hargeysa International Book Fair 2026 in Hargeisa, Somaliland.
A panel session at the Hargeysa International Book Fair in July 2026. Image: Wadaag Bank
Candidates sit a written recruitment examination in a lecture hall as a Wadaag Bank staff member hands out papers, in Hargeisa, Somaliland.
Candidates sit a recruitment examination for the bank. Image: Wadaag Bank

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Oluniyi D. Ajao Avatar
Oluniyi D. Ajao
Oluniyi D. Ajao is an Internet Entrepreneur and Tech Enthusiast. Follow him on X (fka Twitter) @niyyie for more tech updates.

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