Sending money home to Africa is still among the most expensive money transfers in the world. A diaspora-built fintech is the latest to try to change that.

PayAngel, a UK-based cross-border payments company started by migrants, is expanding its payout reach through a collaboration with Visa and the payments firm Currencycloud, it announced. The tie-up is meant to speed up transfers and make settlements smoother across the markets it serves.

What the deal adds

PayAngel offers fee-free transfers, competitive exchange rates and settlement across 22 African countries, as well as India and Bangladesh. By plugging into Currencycloud’s regulated infrastructure and Visa Direct, Visa’s money-movement network, it says it can streamline settlement and move funds more efficiently.

The company also runs a business-to-business (B2B) web portal that lets firms handle collections, disbursements and cross-border settlement without a local presence or complex integrations.

The cost of sending money home

The World Bank has long ranked sub-Saharan Africa as the costliest region in the world to send money to, with fees eating into remittances that many households rely on. Cheaper, faster rails are the pitch behind most new entrants, including PayAngel.

“Access to dependable, well-governed payment rails is essential to supporting globally connected communities,” said Jones Amegbor, CEO of PayAngel. “This collaboration strengthens the infrastructure behind our platform, helping us deliver faster and more efficient cross-border payments while staying focused on the human connections those payments represent.”

Philip Konopik, a senior vice-president at Visa Europe, said Visa Direct was focused on enabling secure money movement across the global payments system and on working with fintechs to improve how money moves for consumers and businesses.

Why it matters

Remittances are a major and growing flow into African economies, and the cost of moving them remains stubbornly high. Rivals are crowding in, from stablecoin payouts to mobile-money tie-ups. Partnerships that route diaspora transfers through established networks like Visa are one way smaller fintechs try to compete on speed and price.

PayAngel did not disclose transaction volumes, user numbers or specific pricing, and its description of fee-free transfers and competitive rates is the company’s own. Whether the partnership can durably undercut a corridor that has stayed expensive for decades is the harder test.