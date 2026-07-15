Raxio data-centre capital tops $380m on investor boost

Raxio, one of the pan-African independent data-centre operators, has lifted its committed capital to 380 million dollars as two of its long-term backers increased their stakes, a vote of confidence in Africa’s fast-growing appetite for computing space.

The group said on 13 July 2026 that fresh equity from Roha and Meridiam had extended its capital base from 350 million to 380 million dollars. The two infrastructure investors are deepening their support for what Raxio calls its next growth phase, following the 100 million dollars the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation put in last year, alongside debt from Proparco and the Emerging Africa and Asia Infrastructure Fund.

Six times the power

The trigger for the raise is demand. Raxio said it signed contracts for six times as much power in the first half of 2026 as in the same period a year earlier, a surge it attributes to cloud migration and the arrival of AI workloads that need physical infrastructure to run.

“Demand for high-quality data-centre infrastructure continues to accelerate across Africa, driven by rapid digital adoption, cloud migration and the emergence of significant AI workloads,” said Robert Skjodt, chief executive of Raxio.

The company operates Tier III, carrier-neutral facilities in Uganda, Ethiopia, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d’Ivoire and Angola, with a Tanzanian site under development. That spread makes it one of the few operators building beyond the continent’s established hubs into second-tier markets, part of a wider race that is reshaping Africa’s power and property markets.

Investors double down

“Raxio has built a unique platform that is positioned to take the lead in serving some of Africa’s fastest-growing digital markets,” said Brooks Washington, founder and chief executive of Roha.

Mete Saracoglu, chief operating officer for Africa at Meridiam, said the continued investment “reflects our confidence in Raxio’s management team, strategy and long-term role in enabling Africa’s digital transformation”. The open question for the sector is whether power supply, still unreliable across much of the continent, can keep pace with the capacity now being contracted.