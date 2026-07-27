Vodacom Lesotho is trying to turn M-Pesa wallets into investment accounts. On 24 July 2026 the operator launched Tsetela, whose name means “to invest” in Sesotho, a savings product built into its mobile-money service in partnership with the asset manager STANLIB Lesotho.

The pitch is the low entry point. Individual customers can start from M50, roughly US$3, while members of Mokhatlo group-savings schemes can join from M300. Money is placed through the M-Pesa wallet by dialling *200#, selecting the savings menu and then the Tsetela account, with interest accruing daily and balances checkable over the same USSD menu.

Micro-investing as inclusion

The significance is less the product than the floor. Formal investment products in the region typically assume a bank account and a minimum well beyond the reach of most households; setting the bar at the price of a few loaves of bread reframes who an investor can be. “Financial inclusion goes beyond access to services; it enables Basotho to participate more fully in the economy,” said Mohale Ralebitso, chief executive of Vodacom Lesotho.

Mohlabinyane Mohapi, managing director of STANLIB Lesotho, framed it as clearing obstacles: “Tsetela seeks to remove these barriers and deepen financial inclusion.” The announcement did not disclose the interest rate on offer, which will determine how much the product actually rewards savers rather than simply housing their cash.

The pattern behind it

Tsetela follows a well-worn path for M-Pesa, which has steadily grown from payments into a broader financial platform across the markets Vodacom and Safaricom operate, now serving more than 100 million customers. Layering savings, credit and now investing on top of a wallet most people already use is the standard way African mobile-money operators deepen revenue per user while widening access.

Lesotho is a small market, but the mechanics travel. If a M50 minimum can pull first-time investors into a regulated product at scale, the same template is available across every M-Pesa footprint on the continent, part of the same inclusion push visible in the fast uptake of earned-wage access among younger workers.