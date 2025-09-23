New European facility to serve as interconnection hub for Africa, Western Europe, and South America

Lisbon, Portugal – AFRICLOUD, a leading provider of high-performance Virtual Server Hosting solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its strategic data centre presence in Lisbon, Portugal, commencing July 2025. This expansion represents a significant milestone in AFRICLOUD’s mission to deliver world-class cloud infrastructure services to underserved regions while establishing Europe’s premier interconnection hub for international markets.

Strategic Global Positioning

Located in the heart of Portugal’s capital, AFRICLOUD’s Lisbon facility serves as the digital bridge between three continents, offering exceptional interconnection between Africa, Western Europe, and South America. This strategic positioning leverages Portugal’s extensive undersea cable infrastructure, including the EllaLink, Equiano, and upcoming Nuvem cable systems, providing ultra-low latency connectivity to over 115 cable landing stations worldwide by 2026.

Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure

The Lisbon data centre features cutting-edge technology infrastructure designed to meet the demands of global businesses. Powered by AMD EPYC processors with up to 128 cores per server, the facility offers enterprise-grade NVMe storage configured in RAID10 for maximum performance and reliability. With up to 1TB of RAM per server and dual 100G network adapters, AFRICLOUD’s Lisbon presence delivers the computational power and network capacity required for high-performance applications, gaming servers, e-commerce platforms, and enterprise workloads.

Comprehensive VPS Hosting Solutions

AFRICLOUD’s Lisbon facility provides eight distinct Virtual Server plans, ranging from entry-level configurations to enterprise-grade solutions. Starting at $20 per month, these plans offer network speeds from 1 Gbps to 8 Gbps, with NVMe storage ranging from 20GB to 320GB. All virtual servers benefit from ultra-fast NVMe storage by default, ensuring exceptional performance for memory-intensive applications such as AI, machine learning, and large-scale databases.

Business Benefits for Global Markets

The Lisbon location is optimised explicitly for European SaaS companies expanding to Africa and South America, tourism platforms serving international travellers, gaming companies requiring low-latency European connectivity, and financial services firms needing real-time access to European markets. With sub-30ms latency to major European cities and direct access to African markets via undersea cables, businesses can deploy applications closer to their target audiences while maintaining strong connections to European customers.

Network Excellence and Reliability

AFRICLOUD’s Lisbon data centre maintains direct connections to major European Internet Exchange Points, including DE-CIX Lisbon and DE-CIX Madrid. This extensive peering network, combined with premium IP transit providers, ensures consistent, high-quality connectivity with minimal packet loss and optimal routing. The facility’s robust network architecture provides secure, stable connectivity, protecting data and services from disruptions while maintaining 24/7 operational reliability.

European Standards and Compliance

Operating within the EU framework, AFRICLOUD’s Lisbon facility maintains the highest European standards with comprehensive security protocols, environmental compliance, and regulatory adherence. This ensures customer data meets international standards while benefiting from European data protection regulations and business-friendly policies.

Customer-Centric Approach

A robust knowledge base and responsive technical support for hardware or network issues backs AFRICLOUD’s self-managed VPS offerings. The company’s intuitive dashboard provides effortless virtual machine management, enabling users to create and manage servers with confidence through a secure web interface.

Availability and Next Steps

AFRICLOUD’s Lisbon data centre presence will be available for customer deployments from July 2025. Businesses interested in experiencing the performance and reliability of AFRICLOUD’s European infrastructure are encouraged to view the complete range of pricing plans and specifications available at africloud.com/lisbon.

About AFRICLOUD

AFRICLOUD specialises in delivering high-performance Virtual Server Hosting solutions from strategically located data centres. Founded in February 2025, the company combines cutting-edge technology with a commitment to accessibility, serving businesses across Africa, South America, and beyond. Enterprise-grade Dell PowerEdge servers power AFRICLOUD’s infrastructure and prioritise network resilience through extensive peering with top-tier IP Transit providers.