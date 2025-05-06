The Big Three Internet Exchanges Expanding into Africa

The recent activities of a team from the London Internet Exchange (LINX) in Accra, Ghana, have sparked my reflection on the entry of European Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) into Africa. In this article, I’ll examine the “big three” IXPs: DE-CIX from Germany, AMS-IX from the Netherlands, and LINX from the UK; along with a bonus mention of another key player. Come with me as we explore their impact on Africa’s digital landscape!

Who are the Big Three?

The term “big three” refers to DE-CIX, AMS-IX, and LINX, distinguished not only by the high number of networks peering on each but also by their extensive global reach. DE-CIX, for instance, operates on every inhabited continent, with a presence in North America, South America (including a recent entry into Brazil), Europe, Asia, and now Africa. AMS-IX follows a similar pattern, active in locations like the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. While historically more UK-focused, LINX is also beginning to expand its influence beyond its home turf.

Pioneering Entries into Africa

Interestingly, the first of the big three to venture into Africa was AMS-IX. In 2014, they collaborated with the Kenya Internet Exchange Point (KIXP) to launch AMS-IX East Africa, based in Mombasa, Kenya. The goal was to connect Eastern African networks and keep regional traffic within the region. Unfortunately, it didn’t draw enough networks to sustain itself and shut down after about a year.

A few years later, Asteroid launched another IXP in Mombasa called Asteroid Mombasa, which achieved much better success. It’s now competing toe-to-toe with KIXP in Nairobi. I believe Asteroid’s success in Mombasa stems from its more competitive pricing compared to KIXP, at the time of launch. Asteroid is our bonus mention, highlighting how local dynamics can influence outcomes.

Recent Expansions Across the Continent

The big three have continued their African journey with notable projects. In 2022, AMS-IX partnered with Telecom Egypt to launch EG-IX (Egypt Internet Exchange) in Cairo. In 2023, AMS-IX collaborated with MDX-i to relaunch an existing exchange, previously known as WAF-IX, as AMS-IX Lagos. Before the relaunch, WAF-IX was offered free to customers inside MainOne’s MDX-i data centre and was powered by Asteroid, the same Asteroid behind the Mombasa success. The relaunch not only renamed the exchange but also upgraded its technology. Equinix has since acquired MainOne, rebranding the data centres as Equinix Lagos 1 and 2, where AMS-IX Lagos remains exclusively based.

DE-CIX has also made significant moves. Soon after AMS-IX Lagos, DE-CIX partnered with Rack Centre to launch AF-CIX, based exclusively in Rack Centre, mirroring the exclusive setup of AMS-IX Lagos in Equinix. In December 2023, DE-CIX, in collaboration with a local data centre operator in the Democratic Republic of Congo, launched ACIX in Kinshasa. While ACIX hasn’t gained much traction yet, the Congo DR’s large population and size suggest it could gain ground in the future.

LINX’s African journey began with LINX Nairobi, launched across three data centres and later extended to a fourth, PAIX, making it available in four data centres in the Nairobi metro area. Soon after, LINX announced LINX Mombasa, which has gone live and is already attracting network operators. Mombasa now hosts three IXPs: Asteroid Mombasa, KIXP Mombasa, and LINX Mombasa. Before the ink dried on the LINX Mombasa press release, LINX announced its first West African entry with LINX Accra, set to launch imminently at two data centres.

Strategic Locations and Unique Dynamics

Interestingly, the big three have largely avoided appearing in the same city, with one notable exception: Lagos, Nigeria. Here, DE-CIX-backed AF-CIX and AMS-IX Lagos coexist. This isn’t surprising for three reasons: Lagos is Nigeria’s economic hub, Nigeria is one of Africa’s biggest economies, and it has the continent’s largest population. These factors make Lagos a ripe hub for multiple IXPs to thrive.

AMS-IX also launched AMS-IX Djibouti in a data centre in Djibouti, a location I find intriguing. Despite Djibouti’s small population and economy, its strategic location, which is similar to why it hosts numerous military bases, attracts international players, making it a hotspot for connectivity infrastructure.

The locations mentioned: Cairo (Egypt), Nairobi and Mombasa (Kenya), Lagos (Nigeria), Accra (Ghana), and Kinshasa (Congo DR), cover some of Africa’s largest population centres. However, one region remains untouched: Southern Africa.

The Southern African Question

I’m left wondering: will any of the big three be bold enough to enter the Southern African market? South Africa’s market is relatively developed, with NAP Africa and JINX (INX-ZA) holding strong positions. Within the next five years, where might DE-CIX, AMS-IX, or LINX dare to expand next? Will any of them take on the challenge of entering South Africa? Five years is a long time, and I cannot wait to see what happens.

Conclusion

The expansion of DE-CIX, AMS-IX, and LINX into Africa is pivotal for the continent’s digital infrastructure. From early experiments like AMS-IX East Africa to recent successes like LINX Nairobi and AMS-IX Lagos, these IXPs are reshaping connectivity. With strategic hubs like Lagos and emerging players like Asteroid, Africa’s internet landscape is vibrant and evolving.

You are welcome to share your thoughts in the comment section below.