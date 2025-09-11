AFRINIC Opens Online Voting for New Board Amid Calls for Strong Leadership

Online voting for the African Network Information Centre (AFRINIC) Board commenced on 10 September 2025 and will run until 12 September, with no in-person voting permitted. AFRINIC, the Regional Internet Registry for Africa, has been without a functioning board for three years, following the annulment of an earlier election this year due to allegations of voting irregularities.

The Internet Service Providers’ Association of South Africa (ISPA), the country’s official Internet Industry Representative Body, has urged AFRINIC members to participate in the election to ensure capable individuals lead the organisation. Sasha Booth-Beharilal, ISPA Chair, emphasised the need for a board focused on technical expertise and sound decision-making to serve the African internet community effectively.

In a departure from its usual practice of avoiding specific endorsements, ISPA has recommended a slate of candidates it believes will restore stability and competence to AFRINIC. The candidates include Abdelaziz Hilali (North Africa), Emmanuel Adewale Adedokun (West Africa), Kaleem Usmani (Indian Ocean), Ntumba Kayemba Laurent (Central Africa), Carla Sanderson (Southern Africa), Fiona Asonga (Eastern Africa), Benjamin Mark Roberts (Region Independent), and Ajao Adewole David (Region Independent). ISPA acknowledged that other nominees are also qualified but expressed confidence that this group offers the best chance for successful leadership.

The election follows a turbulent period for AFRINIC, with the organisation facing challenges in governance and operational continuity. ISPA reiterated its commitment to supporting its members in maintaining secure and reliable network resources.