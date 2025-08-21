Nokia to Modernise South Africa’s Internet Exchanges

INX-ZA, the internet exchange point arm of the South African Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA), has selected Nokia to upgrade its network infrastructure.

The Finnish telecoms firm will deploy its IP routing equipment to enable 400 gigabit Ethernet (400GE) and expanded 100GE services at exchange points in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

The project begins in Johannesburg, the site of Africa’s oldest internet exchange point, JINX, which has maintained full uptime since launching in 1996. INX-ZA plans to expand JINX from seven to ten data centres by the end of the year, installing 30 new platforms in the initial phase.

This will enable internet service providers, cloud operators, and businesses to access higher-capacity local data exchange, thereby reducing their reliance on international bandwidth.

Nishal Goburdhan, general manager of INX-ZA, said: “Upgrading to Nokia’s 400GE-ready infrastructure isn’t just about adding capacity – it’s about reimagining how South Africa connects. With this modern, energy-efficient platform, INX-ZA can deliver faster, more reliable, and more sustainable interconnection services while maintaining the uptime and performance our community has come to expect.”

Toni Pellegrino, Nokia’s head of sales for network infrastructure in South and East Africa, added: “As people are consuming and producing more content and businesses are moving their loads to the cloud, internet exchanges are an essential and critical part of digital infrastructure.”

The upgrade uses Nokia’s 7250 interconnect routers and service router operating system, aiming to improve scalability and efficiency at South Africa’s exchange points.

INX-ZA operates community-run internet exchanges in South Africa, focusing on neutrality and infrastructure development since 1996.

Nokia, a business-to-business technology firm, specialises in mobile, fixed and cloud networks.