UK Revokes Visa-Free Access for Botswana

On 14 October 2025, the UK government announced that citizens of Botswana will now require a visa to enter the UK, effective from 3:00 PM British Standard Time. This decision ends Botswana’s visa-free access, with the government citing a significant increase in asylum claims by Botswana nationals as the primary reason. Consequently, Botswana citizens will no longer qualify for the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) and must apply for visas, aligning with requirements imposed on most African countries.

Suspicious Timing: Asylum Claims or Citizenship by Investment?

The UK’s stated rationale focuses on the surge in asylum applications. However, the timing of this policy change raises questions, as it coincides with Botswana’s recent announcement of a Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) scheme. In a previous discussion, this connection was anticipated, noting that European countries often view CBI programmes with scepticism due to national security concerns. Such schemes, which allow individuals to purchase citizenship, can enable people otherwise restricted from entering certain countries to bypass those barriers by acquiring a third-country passport. While the UK government has not explicitly linked the visa policy change to Botswana’s CBI plans, the coincidence is striking and suggests a possible underlying motive.

Impact on Botswana’s Passport Value

The loss of visa-free access to the UK significantly diminishes the appeal of the Botswana passport, particularly for potential investors in the CBI programme. The UK was one of the most valuable destinations accessible to Botswana passport holders without a visa. This policy shift could deter investors, as the passport’s global mobility and prestige take a considerable hit.

A Pattern of Visa Policy Changes

The UK’s decision to revoke Botswana’s visa-free status is not an isolated event. The government regularly reviews its visa policies, often citing immigration abuses or security concerns. A recent precedent occurred on 16 August 2023, when Namibia lost its visa-free access due to a high number of asylum claims and perceived misuse of the UK’s immigration system. Further back, on 1 July 2009, the UK withdrew visa-free access for three African nations: Lesotho, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), and South Africa, citing issues related to illegal migration, crime, and security.

Africa’s Remaining Visa-Free Nations

As of 14 October 2025, only two African countries retain visa-free access to the UK: Seychelles and Mauritius. Notably, these nations also enjoy visa-free entry to the Schengen Zone, making their passports the strongest in Africa by a significant margin. This raises an intriguing question: could Seychelles and Mauritius face similar visa restrictions if they were to introduce CBI programmes? The UK’s pattern of policy changes suggests that such a move could prompt scrutiny.

Looking Ahead

The UK’s decision to require visas for Botswana citizens marks a significant shift, potentially tied to both asylum trends and the introduction of Botswana’s CBI scheme. This change not only affects Botswana’s citizens but also signals caution to other African nations considering similar investment-based citizenship programmes. For now, Seychelles and Mauritius remain outliers with their robust passport privileges, but their status may depend on maintaining strict immigration and security standards.