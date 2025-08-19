Airtel and Vodacom Agree to Share Network Infrastructure in Africa

Airtel Africa and Vodacom Group have entered into an agreement to share network infrastructure in Mozambique, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, pending regulatory approval. The deal involves sharing fibre networks and tower infrastructure to expand connectivity and reduce operational costs.

The partnership aims to improve internet speeds and service reliability, particularly in underserved areas, by utilising existing infrastructure. This is expected to accelerate the rollout of digital services, including 4G and 5G networks, in response to the growing demand for data-driven products and services.

Vodacom’s CEO, Shameel Joosub, stated that the collaboration supports the company’s goal of connecting 260 million customers by 2030. Airtel Africa’s CEO, Sunil Taldar, noted that the agreement would enhance network coverage and support the adoption of modern digital applications across the continent.

Both companies emphasised their commitment to complying with regulatory requirements while expanding access to digital and financial services. The partnership is seen as a step toward addressing Africa’s digital divide, though specific timelines and investment details were not disclosed.