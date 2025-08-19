African Peering Forum Highlights Remote Peering’s Role in Connectivity

The African Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF) 2025, held in Lagos, Nigeria, this week, is focusing on strategies to enhance digital connectivity across Africa. TelCables Nigeria, a subsidiary of Angola Cables, highlighted the role of remote peering in improving internet access and reducing connectivity costs in West Africa.

Israel Ogboi, Pre-Sales Engineer at TelCables Nigeria, noted that remote peering allows businesses, content providers, and service operators to connect to multiple Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) across Africa and globally, bypassing expensive international transit routes. This approach reduces latency and enhances service quality for customers. TelCables also offers Network as a Service (NaaS), enabling faster access to digital services such as streaming platforms, cloud applications, e-commerce, and financial services.

AfPIF 2025 brings together Internet service providers, data centre operators, content delivery networks, and regional carriers to discuss building resilient internet infrastructure and expanding regional interconnectivity. TelCables is participating in these discussions, sharing insights on its contributions to Africa’s digital ecosystem.