Angola Cables Joins DE-CIX as Premium Reseller Partner

Angola Cables, an Angolan telecommunications operator, has become a Premium Wholesale Reseller Partner of DE-CIX, a major Internet Exchange (IX) operator. The partnership allows Angola Cables to offer its business and enterprise customers access to DE-CIX’s interconnection platform, one of the largest IX systems globally.

The collaboration builds on a decade-long relationship between Angola Cables and DE-CIX, which began in 2014. Rui Faria, an Executive Board Member at Angola Cables, said the partnership aims to improve global interconnectivity and provide efficient connectivity and peering services for customers in Africa and Brazil. Mareike Jacobshagen, Head of Global Business Partner Programme at DE-CIX, noted that the strengthened ties support solutions for businesses needing robust networking and interconnection.

Angola Cables is among approximately 1,100 networks directly connected to DE-CIX Frankfurt, a key Internet Exchange handling over 45 exabytes of data annually as of 2024. The company operates an IP network with over 6,000 peering agreements, ranking it among the top 23 Internet Service Providers globally and the leading interconnected operator in Africa. Faria highlighted that integration with DE-CIX enables Angola Cables to connect with Tier 1 carriers, cloud providers, and over-the-top platforms, offering low-latency and resilient services.