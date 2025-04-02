Equinix Expands Data Center in Lagos to Boost Nigeria’s Digital Growth

Equinix, Inc., a global digital infrastructure company, launched its LG2.3 data center expansion in Lagos on April 2, 2025, aiming to bolster Nigeria’s digital economy. The facility offers advanced colocation and interconnection services, catering to businesses driving the region’s digital transformation. The opening underscores Equinix’s focus on strengthening Nigeria’s role in the global tech landscape.

Along with other executives, the inauguration featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Bruce Owen, Equinix’s EMEA President. The event included a customer engagement session, where industry leaders discussed digital innovation, and a tree-planting initiative, reflecting the company’s sustainability goals. Owen emphasized Nigeria’s importance: “This expansion highlights our commitment to fostering digital and sustainable growth here and across Africa.”

Wole Abu, Managing Director of Equinix West Africa, noted the rising demand for data centers as key drivers of economic development. “Nigeria’s digital potential is growing, and we’re meeting it with infrastructure like LG2.3,” he said. Equinix also plans additional projects in Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and South Africa to address Africa’s evolving tech needs.

The expansion aligns with Equinix’s worldwide mission to provide secure, scalable digital solutions. The company, listed on Nasdaq as EQIX, continues to invest in infrastructure to support businesses amid increasing global demand for data capacity. The Lagos facility is part of a broader strategy to enhance connectivity and innovation in emerging markets.