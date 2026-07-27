Ericsson opens telecoms learnership in SA’s Eastern Cape

Ericsson South Africa has started training young people to build and maintain telecoms networks, enrolling the first cohort of 15 learners in the Eastern Cape in what it describes as a five-year field-operations learnership.

The programme is pitched at a specific gap: the hands-on technical skills needed for field operations, the work of installing, commissioning and maintaining the physical infrastructure that carries mobile traffic. Ericsson frames the inaugural intake as the start of a long-term commitment to developing local talent and opening pathways into skilled telecoms employment.

Skills against unemployment

The context is South Africa’s stubbornly high youth unemployment, running well above 40% by most official measures, set against rising demand for the people who can build out digital infrastructure. Vendor-run learnerships of this kind are partly corporate social investment and partly self-interest: the networks Ericsson sells still need skilled local hands to deploy and keep running.

Fifteen learners is a modest start, and the test of a five-year initiative is whether it broadens and how many graduates land durable jobs, in field operations or beyond. The model itself is familiar across the sector, echoing training pushes such as the Zain and GSMA regulatory academy and longer-running digital-skills programmes that have become a fixture of how technology firms engage African markets.

For now it is a small, concrete addition to the country’s telecoms skills base, and a signal that field-operations capability, not just software talent, is a constraint worth investing in.