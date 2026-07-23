AFR-IX lights up Raxio data centres in Angola, Mozambique

Two of Africa’s less-connected markets are gaining a new on-ramp to the global internet. AFR-IX Telecom has deployed its network inside Raxio’s data centres in Angola and Mozambique, the two companies announced on 22 July 2026.

AFR-IX Telecom, a pan-African licensed operator that runs the AS60171 backbone across a mix of subsea and terrestrial fibre, is establishing points of presence in Raxio’s Luanda facility in Angola and its data centre in Mozambique. Both sites carry Tier III certification from the Uptime Institute, the standard that signals concurrently maintainable power and cooling.

Why carrier-neutral matters here

The value is less about the single carrier and more about where it is landing. Placing a pan-African backbone inside a carrier-neutral data centre lets any other network, content platform or cloud provider in the same building interconnect directly, rather than hauling traffic out of the country and back. AFR-IX and Raxio frame the result as improved network diversity, resilience and more efficient traffic routing.

Angola and Mozambique both sit at the landing points of major subsea cables, yet domestic interconnection and neutral hosting have lagged the volume of capacity arriving on their shores. A carrier lighting up inside a neutral facility is the kind of plumbing that turns raw subsea capacity into usable local performance for content delivery networks and cloud services.

“Expanding our network footprint into Raxio’s state-of-the-art data centres in Angola and Mozambique is a natural milestone,” said Dylan Carver, Account Director at AFR-IX Telecom. Maggy Maina, Business Development Director at Raxio, cast it as part of a wider push: “Raxio is increasingly building relationships with carriers and strategic partners across Africa.”

The deployment fits a busy stretch for Raxio, which lifted its committed capital to US$380m earlier in July as investors backed its build-out across under-served African markets, part of a wider data-centre build-out spreading across the continent. The announcement named no capacity figures or timelines.