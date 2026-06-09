Pan-African telecoms group MTN is moving into digital entertainment with a service that lets viewers pay with airtime or Mobile Money rather than a bank card.

MTN announced the launch of MTN One TV on 8 June 2026, describing it as an entertainment service that brings together local programming, live channels and international content. The group said the platform would be introduced progressively across its operating markets through a phased rollout.

A telco-billed alternative

MTN One TV is built around flexible viewing models that the group said may vary by market. These range from free-to-view and advertising-funded content to pay-as-you-watch access and subscription tiers.

Payment can be made via airtime, Mobile Money, and other locally supported methods, MTN said, an approach aimed at viewers who lack the bank cards most global streaming services require.

“Entertainment is increasingly becoming an important gateway to digital participation. Through MTN One TV, we are leveraging the scale of our connectivity, fintech, and digital capabilities to make relevant content more accessible while creating new opportunities for Africa’s creative and digital economies,” said Selorm Adadevoh, MTN Group Chief Commercial, Strategy and Transformation Officer.

Entering a crowded market

The service enters an African video market already shaped by South African pay-television group MultiChoice, whose DStv satellite packages and Showmax streaming platform reach audiences across the continent, alongside global players such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

MTN’s differentiator is billing. By charging through airtime and its Mobile Money wallet, the group can reach subscribers across its markets without requiring a card or a bank account, a structural advantage that streaming-only rivals lack. Showmax has pursued a comparable logic in its tie-up with DStv Stream.

Key details still missing

MTN did not say which markets would receive MTN One TV first, how much the paid tiers would cost, which broadcasters or studios would supply the content, or whether viewers would access the service through an app, the web or set-top boxes.

The group said only that the rollout would be phased and shaped by local market needs. How quickly telco-billed entertainment can win viewers from established pay-television and streaming brands will become clearer as those market launches are confirmed.