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Smart Hands Africa becomes Supermicro services partner

Oluniyi D. Ajao

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2 min read

Anton Jacobsz, chief executive of Smart Hands Africa

A pan-African technology services firm has won the contract to install and support Supermicro servers across 13 African markets.

Smart Hands Africa announced on 4 June 2026 that it had been appointed an authorised Services Partner for Supermicro, the global server, storage, and data centre hardware maker. Under the agreement, the Johannesburg, South Africa-based company will provide post-sales technical services for Supermicro customers across the continent.

Services across 13 markets

Smart Hands Africa will deliver installation and deployment, configuration, break-fix support, maintenance, professional consulting and project-based infrastructure services. The coverage spans South Africa, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, Botswana, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Supermicro builds high-performance server, storage, and data centre systems used in artificial intelligence, cloud, and enterprise computing. The appointment gives it a local partner to handle on-the-ground deployment and maintenance as it expands across African markets.

“Being selected by a global technology leader such as Supermicro is a strong endorsement of our operational capability, technical expertise and pan-African delivery model,” said Anton Jacobsz, CEO of Smart Hands Africa. “Global manufacturers require service partners that can deliver consistently across multiple countries while maintaining international standards.”

Riding the data-centre build-out

The deal reflects a wider trend. As enterprises across Africa invest in AI infrastructure, cloud platforms, and new data centres, demand is rising for in-country engineering teams to install and maintain that hardware close to where it runs.

That build-out is most visible in markets such as Nigeria, where a data-centre boom is straining the power grid and reshaping demand for imported server hardware, whose prices have climbed amid global memory shortages.

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Oluniyi D. Ajao
Oluniyi D. Ajao is an Internet Entrepreneur and Tech Enthusiast. Follow him on X (fka Twitter) @niyyie for more tech updates.

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