rAge becomes a gaming and esports festival for 2026

South Africa’s longest-running gaming event is reinventing itself. rAge, the Johannesburg expo that has anchored the country’s gaming calendar for 23 years, is relaunching as a full-scale festival in partnership with the esports company Mettlestate, the organisers announced on 30 July 2026.

The 2026 edition runs from 27 to 29 November at Fourways Mall in Johannesburg, South Africa, and widens the format well beyond the traditional exhibition floor. Alongside the games, the event will feature esports, content creators, cosplay, anime, live entertainment, and community spaces, aimed not only at South African fans but also at players and creators across the continent.

From expo to festival

The reframing tracks how gaming has changed. “Today’s gamers don’t just play games,” said Barry Louzada, managing director of Mettlestate. “They also watch esports, follow creators, build communities, embrace technology, celebrate cosplay, create content and experience gaming as a culture that extends far beyond the screen.” The festival, he said, has been built around that culture rather than bolted on to the old expo.

The organisers are keeping the fixtures that built the brand: the Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC) LAN, competitive esports, cosplay, local game development, tabletop gaming and hardware showcases all stay. A new visual identity and a “retrofuturism” creative theme, mixing gaming’s nostalgic past with a look ahead, sit atop that foundation.

Why it matters

African gaming and esports have spent years as an afterthought in global coverage while quietly building real audiences, and events are where that audience becomes visible and commercial. Pulling an established expo up into a festival, with Mettlestate adding competitive esports and community expertise, is a bet that there is now enough of a market, of players, creators, sponsors and spectators, to sustain the bigger format.

“We’ve spent 23 years building one of South Africa’s most recognised gaming brands,” said Michael James, project director of rAge. “Now we are taking the biggest step in our history.” How far the continental ambition reaches beyond a Johannesburg venue is the open question, but the direction reflects gaming’s growing pull on African digital culture, a pull that institutional money is starting to follow, from Afreximbank and Gebeya’s $50,000 build competition for creators in gaming, music and video. Ticketing and programme details are still to come.