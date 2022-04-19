African Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF) 2022

African Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF) 2022

The African Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF) 2022 will take place on 23 – 25 August in Kigali, Rwanda.

This event will be held as a hybrid – with participants present in Rwanda; and others online.

AfPIF aims to promote the development of national and cross border interconnection and offers the African technical community a unique opportunity to showcase interconnection challenges and opportunities.

This year’s forum marks a return to in-person sessions since its postponement in 2020 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The confirmed sponsors are Google, Meta, Flexoptix and NAPAfrica.

Avatar of Oluniyi D. Ajao
Oluniyi D. Ajao
https://olu.ceo
Oluniyi D. Ajao is an Internet Entrepreneur and Tech Enthusiast based in South Africa. Follow him on twitter @niyyie for more tech updates.

