The African Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF) 2022 will take place on 23 – 25 August in Kigali, Rwanda.

This event will be held as a hybrid – with participants present in Rwanda; and others online.

AfPIF aims to promote the development of national and cross border interconnection and offers the African technical community a unique opportunity to showcase interconnection challenges and opportunities.

This year’s forum marks a return to in-person sessions since its postponement in 2020 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The confirmed sponsors are Google, Meta, Flexoptix and NAPAfrica.