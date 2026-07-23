Sub-Saharan Africa received more than US$205 billion in on-chain cryptocurrency value between July 2024 and June 2025, up roughly 52% on the year before, according to Chainalysis. That growth makes it the third fastest-growing crypto region in the world, behind only Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The headline number is not spread evenly. Nigeria alone took in over $92.1 billion, nearly triple the next country, South Africa, with Ethiopia, Kenya and Ghana completing the top five. For a region often treated as a footnote in global crypto coverage, the figures describe a market that has quietly become one of the most active on earth.

Utility, not speculation

What drives the activity sets Africa apart from richer markets. Chainalysis attributes the growth to stablecoins and bitcoin being used as practical tools: hedging against inflation, moving money across borders, and reaching financial services where traditional banking falls short. In much of the region, crypto is a workaround for problems the formal system has not solved, not a bet on prices.

Nigeria illustrates the pattern. Its scale rests not only on a large, young, tech-literate population but on persistent inflation and difficulty accessing foreign currency, which have made dollar-pegged stablecoins an attractive substitute. In March 2025, monthly on-chain volume across the region spiked to nearly $25 billion, an outlier in a month when most other regions fell, driven largely by exchange activity in Nigeria after a sudden currency devaluation.

The infrastructure begins to follow

Adoption at that scale eventually pulls in the businesses that service it. This week Cregis, a Hong Kong-based enterprise digital-asset infrastructure firm, announced an expansion into Africa, naming Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa as priority markets and citing the same Chainalysis figures. It says it is already working with stablecoin payment providers, over-the-counter desks, exchanges and digital banks in the region.

“Adoption comes first,” said Shawn Yan, Cregis founder and chief executive. “As businesses grow, the focus shifts to operating digital assets securely, efficiently and in a way that can keep pace with evolving regulatory expectations.” A single foreign vendor’s market entry is a modest event on its own, but it is a signal: enterprise infrastructure providers move once a market looks durable rather than speculative.

Why it matters

The maturing of African crypto arrives alongside slowly clearing regulation. Several major markets have moved toward formal licensing regimes, a shift visible in moves such as Nigerian stablecoin startups raising fresh capital and the steady pull of cheaper cross-border transfers into the continent. The combination of genuine end-user demand, dominant stablecoin usage and firmer rules is what turns a fast-growing market into a bankable one.

The risk sits in the same place as the opportunity. A market powered by currency instability is a market exposed to it, and the March 2025 devaluation spike is a reminder that Africa’s crypto boom is, in part, a measure of what its money is not doing. The figures are real; so are the pressures behind them.