LINX Expands Nairobi Network to PAIX Data Centre

The London Internet Exchange (LINX), a leading global Internet Exchange Point operator, has expanded its Nairobi network to include PAIX Data Centres Nairobi as a full access point. LINX Nairobi, launched in November 2023 across three data centre locations in the Kenyan capital, now offers services from PAIX’s facility in the Britam Tower, located in the Upper Hill financial hub.

The expansion follows demand from the local networking community and builds on LINX Nairobi’s successful first year, which has attracted major ISPs and global companies like Meta and Starlink. The interconnection hub enables networks to exchange traffic locally while accessing a broader community of peers across the metro, regardless of their co-location.

PAIX Nairobi, a carrier-neutral data centre, serves a diverse customer base, including ISPs, content networks, and e-commerce firms across East Africa. The partnership allows networks at PAIX to connect to LINX’s global ecosystem with a free cross-connect and a $130 monthly membership fee that includes a 10G port and 2Gbps of service. Additional offerings include peering, private VLANs, and Microsoft Azure Peering Service.

Nurani Nimpuno, LINX’s Head of Global Engagement, emphasized that the move supports Africa’s digital economy by fostering a robust interconnection community. PAIX Sales Manager Emmanuel Makina highlighted the collaboration’s role in delivering top-tier connectivity. At the same time, CEO Wouter van Hulten noted its importance in preparing the market for further data centre investments.

This development strengthens LINX’s mission to enhance connectivity in East Africa, providing networks at PAIX Nairobi with access to a global membership and advanced technical infrastructure.