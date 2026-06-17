Signed at the Huawei Cloud Fintech Summit in Cairo, the MoU deepens cloud and AI collaboration across the Egyptian financial sector.

Huawei’s cloud arm is deepening its push into the Egyptian financial sector. Huawei Cloud has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Thndr, one of Egypt’s largest digital investment platforms, to expand the use of cloud computing and artificial intelligence across the country’s fintech sector.

The agreement was signed in Cairo, Egypt, on 16 June 2026 at the Huawei Cloud Fintech Summit, by Jo Xu, chief executive of Huawei Cloud Egypt, and Ahmad Hammouda, co-founder and chief executive of Thndr.

What the partnership covers

Under the MoU, the two companies plan to work on joint innovation projects using cloud and AI to improve the efficiency and security of digital financial services. Huawei Cloud said it is also building a financial-grade AI platform to help institutions adopt AI-driven services.

“Since launching our cloud region in Egypt in 2024, we have seen strong momentum in empowering Egypt’s fintech sector,” said Xu. He said the Thndr partnership would extend that work into more advanced cloud and AI services.

Built on a local cloud region

Huawei Cloud opened its first large-scale public cloud region in Egypt in 2024. The company says the facility is certified by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) under a Tier 3 licence, and that it keeps financial data inside Egypt in line with the Financial Regulatory Authority’s (FRA) localisation rules.

“Our mission is to make investing more accessible, simple and inclusive for millions of people across Egypt and the region,” said Hammouda, adding that scaling the platform depends on strong technology foundations.

The deal extends Huawei’s growing presence in Egypt, where it has also pushed fibre and 5G infrastructure. It lands amid fast change in African fintech, from new payment-licensing regimes to a continent-wide data-centre build-out that is reshaping where financial data lives. As an MoU, the partnership sets intent rather than firm commitments; the test will be which projects follow.