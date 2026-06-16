The PSP Enhanced licence is the highest of three Bank of Ghana payment-provider tiers, letting enza work with banks and fintechs ahead of a launch this summer.

Ghana has cleared another player to operate in one of Africa’s busiest digital-payments markets. enza, an Abu Dhabi-based payments-technology firm, has been awarded a Payment Service Provider (PSP) Enhanced licence by the Bank of Ghana.

What the licence allows

The Enhanced category is the highest of the Bank of Ghana’s three PSP tiers, set under the country’s Payment Systems and Services Act of 2019. It permits the broadest range of activities, including mobile and bulk payments and the termination of inward remittances.

The central bank licenses all payment and fintech firms before they can operate, a regime meant to balance transaction security with competition and financial inclusion. Ghana has been among the continent’s faster movers on digital payments, with licences issued to a string of local and international fintechs as mobile money spreads across African markets.

A market entry, not a launch yet

enza was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with regional offices in Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana. It builds payment technology for banks and fintechs rather than serving consumers directly, and the licence clears it to begin operating in the Ghanaian market.

“Ghana has long been one of the continent’s most dynamic digital finance markets,” said Hany Fekry, group chief executive of enza. He said the licence positions the company to work with banks, financial institutions and fintechs there.

The award lands amid a steady flow of corporate and regulatory activity in Ghana’s digital economy, from skills programmes to payments infrastructure. enza says its first Ghana services will go live over the coming months.