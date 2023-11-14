LINX Nairobi launches; New IXP to boost Kenya’s Connectivity

The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has officially launched its new interconnection hub in Nairobi, Kenya, marking a significant development in East Africa’s digital landscape. This new Internet Exchange Point (IXP), known as LINX Nairobi, operates out of three data centre locations in the country’s capital and aims to enhance the country’s connectivity and digital ecosystem.

Kenya, often hailed as a leading technology hub in Africa, has experienced robust digital growth, averaging a 10.8% annual increase since 2016. With its strategic position, Kenya is a pivotal link in East Africa’s fibre connectivity network. It offers pathways to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia through its extensive submarine cable network.

Established in 1994, LINX is a globally recognised leader in the interconnection market. The organisation’s expertise and international success are expected to bring advanced, future-proof solutions to Kenya’s rapidly evolving digital infrastructure.

Nurani Nimpuno, Head of Global Engagement for LINX, expressed pride in leading the LINX Nairobi project. Nimpuno highlighted Kenya’s technological advancements, such as the widespread adoption of M-PESA. This mobile phone-based money transfer service positions the country at the forefront of digital finance innovation. “LINX Nairobi can only complement and continue to grow the ecosystem in Kenya,” Nimpuno stated.

The LINX Nairobi interconnection hub is a multi-site, interconnected platform accessible from IXAfrica, Africa Data Centres NBO1, and iColo NBO1 facilities. Networks in these locations can now connect to the LINX Nairobi hub, enabling efficient traffic management and improved network latency through peering, which is often more cost-effective than other traffic management methods.

Collaboration has been a cornerstone of LINX’s approach, and the company has worked closely with data centre partners, fibre providers, ISPs, content providers, customers, and other stakeholders in Kenya. This collaborative effort extends to selecting high-profile technical partners, including Nokia, Smartoptics, and Flexoptics, to provide a scalable and future-proof technical setup for the IXP.

The launch of LINX Nairobi aligns well with Kenya’s digital ambitions, such as the Kenya Digital Superhighway Project, which aims to enhance fibre network coverage and develop ‘smart hubs’ in rural areas. LINX’s experience in pioneering peering solutions for nearly three decades in the UK positions the organization to contribute significantly to Kenya’s internet and connectivity advancements.

LINX’s commitment to developing the internet in Kenya is evident as they plan to roll out more interconnection services in the future, following the successful launch of LINX Nairobi.