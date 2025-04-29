IXPN Reaches 1Tbps Milestone: A New Era for Nigeria’s Internet Exchange

The Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) has achieved a significant milestone by hitting a peak traffic of 1 Terabit per second (Tbps) for the first time. As the largest internet exchange point in Nigeria, IXPN plays a critical role in connecting content providers such as Meta, ByteDance, and Google with Internet Service Providers (ISPs) like MTN and Airtel, enabling seamless internet connectivity to end users across the country.

Understanding Internet Exchanges

An internet exchange is a vital infrastructure where content providers and ISPs meet to exchange traffic, ensuring that data flows efficiently to users’ devices. IXPN has long been the dominant player in Nigeria’s internet exchange market, facilitating the transfer of vast amounts of data to support the nation’s growing digital economy.

A Milestone Long Overdue

While reaching 1Tbps is a cause for celebration, some believe IXPN should have surpassed this threshold earlier. A comparative analysis reveals significant disparities with other global internet exchanges. For instance, NAP Africa in Johannesburg records daily peak traffic of approximately 4 Tbps, while IX.br in São Paulo, Brazil, achieves an impressive 25 Tbps. This means that the local traffic exchanged in São Paulo is currently 25 times that of Lagos, Nigeria’s primary hub for internet exchange.

Emerging Competition in Nigeria

One factor that may have delayed IXPN’s achievement of this milestone is the arrival of new competitors in Nigeria’s internet exchange market. Until recently, IXPN was the sole player in this space. However, over the past few years, AM-SIX from Amsterdam has established a local node in Nigeria, operating out of the Equinix (MDX-i) data center in Lekki. AM-SIX’s peak traffic is currently around 59 Gigabits per second (Gbps), which represents about 6% of IXPN’s peak. Additionally, AF-CIX, based in Rack Centre, has also entered the market, further diversifying the competitive landscape.

The emergence of these new players may have slowed IXPN’s growth in peak traffic, but it is a positive development for Nigeria. In major global cities like Frankfurt, Germany, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, more than 20 internet exchange points coexist and compete, driving innovation and improving connectivity. The presence of multiple exchanges in Nigeria is expected to enhance the overall internet ecosystem, ultimately benefiting end-users.

Opportunities for Growth

While IXPN’s achievement is commendable, there is room for further improvement, particularly in expanding its reach beyond Lagos. Most Internet Service Providers and Content Distribution Networks (CDNs) currently prefer to exchange traffic in Lagos, with some activity in Abuja. However, IXPN’s existing nodes in Kano and Port Harcourt remain underutilised. Given Nigeria’s large geographic size and widely distributed population, strengthening these regional nodes could bring traffic exchange closer to users, resulting in faster and more reliable internet connections.

Looking Ahead

The milestone of exceeding 1Tbps marks a pivotal moment for IXPN and Nigeria’s internet infrastructure. Continued growth and investment in IXPN’s nodes across the country will be crucial to meeting the demands of Nigeria’s expanding digital population. By fostering competition and enhancing regional connectivity, IXPN and its competitors can work together to create a faster, more accessible internet for all Nigerians.

Congratulations to IXPN on this remarkable achievement. Here’s to a future of even greater milestones in Nigeria’s digital journey!