DE-CIX Launches First Internet Exchanges in Brazil by 2025

DE-CIX, the world’s leading internet exchange operator, has announced its expansion into Brazil, marking its entry into South America, the fifth continent in its global network. The newly established subsidiary, DE-CIX Brazil, will begin operations with internet exchanges (IXs) in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, with a ready-for-service date projected for the second quarter of 2025.

The IXs will be located in multiple data centres across both cities. In São Paulo, DE-CIX will operate from Elea Data Centers SPO1, Equinix SP4, and Ascenty SP4, while in Rio de Janeiro, operations will launch at Elea Data Centers RJO1 and Equinix RJ2. DE-CIX Brazil will follow the company’s distributed, data centre, and carrier-neutral model, offering a full suite of enterprise-grade interconnection services, including cloud connectivity through its Cloud Exchange, Cloud ROUTER, and Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS). These exchanges will be interconnected, enabling customers to access peering and cloud solutions both within Brazil and internationally.

From day one, the Brazilian IXs will be integrated into DE-CIX’s global ecosystem, establishing direct connections with other key IXs in New York, Lisbon, and Madrid, using diverse routes across the Atlantic. This will provide Brazilian businesses with access to thousands of networks across the Americas and Europe, supporting the country’s growing demand for scalable and resilient digital infrastructure. The company’s entry into Brazil is expected to bring enhanced redundancy and greater choice to a market that currently has relatively few internet exchanges serving its large population.

Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX, highlighted Brazil’s significance, noting the country’s 165 million internet users and more than 10,000 networks. He emphasised the importance of DE-CIX’s comprehensive interconnection services in supporting Brazil’s digital transformation. “We are proud to bring our portfolio of high-performance interconnection services to São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, supporting one of the strongest economies in the world,” Ivanov said. He also pointed out the opportunities for both local and international network operators to benefit from new interconnection possibilities, particularly between Brazil, the US, and Southern Europe.

DE-CIX’s expansion into Brazil comes as the demand for reliable connectivity continues to accelerate. Ivanov noted that Brazil, despite its size and market volume, has relatively few IXs of significant scale. DE-CIX aims to fill this gap by providing complementary solutions that offer greater resilience and redundancy for network operators, while attracting new players to the market and strengthening the country’s digital ecosystem.