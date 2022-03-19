Access Bank, Slot, Samsung partner on device financing

Samsung Nigeria has entered a strategic partnership with Access Bank and Slot to provide device financing for salary earners whose accounts are domiciled with the bank. This is done in order to make its new mobile device Galaxy S22 Series more accessible to customers.

Through the partnership, Samsung will be supporting Access Bank salaried customers with a 50 per cent reduced interest rate bringing the rate as low as 13.5 per cent flat per annum and approximately 1.1 per cent monthly. The device financing facility is available to the bank’s customers from March 11, 2022.

Chief Executive Officer of Slot, Nnamdi Ezeigbo said, “We believe in collaboration for value. As the largest retail banking institution in Africa, Access Bank is now a bank of the people.”

Ezeigbo added that customers could also swap their old phones with any of the models of the Galaxy S22.

“Customer service is at the heart of what we do at Slot Systems and a partnership such as this is always a welcome development. We at Slot Systems are fully behind this partnership and will work with both organizations to achieve success.”

Also speaking Executive Director, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu, said, “We are very happy to have gone into partnership with Samsung Nigeria in order to give more Nigerians the access they crave to own the new revolutionary Galaxy S22 Series. Owning any of the Galaxy S22 series is easy, what all salaried customers need to do is to log on to QuickBucks to request for a loan needed to purchase Samsung Galaxy S22 Series of their choice. It is that easy.” he added.

In her own words, Head of Retail, Samsung Nigeria, Joy Tim-Ayoola, said “Samsung understands the economic difficulties currently being experienced in the country and we understand also, that our customers like the good things of life hence we have provided them with this partnership with Access Bank and Slot Systems to give them this amazing opportunity to own any of the model of Galaxy S22 series.”



The loan is expected to be paid back in full to the bank by customers in 12 months. The loan does not require down payment or equity contribution. This was disclosed at the event to announce the partnership.