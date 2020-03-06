OpenView counts down to 2 million subscribers in South Africa

Openview is a free satellite TV service targetted at residents of South Africa. It started service in October 2013.

As the service counts down to 2 million subscribers, we take a quick look at their offering.

TV Channels

The Openview TV channels cut across various segments including News, Sports, General Entertainment, Movies / Soapies etc.

Number Name description 101 SABC1 local entertainment, music and lifestyle and educational programs 102 SABC2 news, sports, TV soaps etc 103 SABC3 foreign and local movies and soaps mostly in English 104 e.tv news, local soaps, foreign movies, and other content 105 eExtra general entertainment 106 eMovies+ foreign movies, including action, romance, comedy, family and drama 107 eMovies Extra international blockbuster movies, including action, romance, comedy, family and drama 108 eReality real-life stories 110 Starlife Bollywood family dramas, celebrity dance shows and movies 120 news and sport local and international current affairs, showbiz, business, celebrity news etc 121 BBC World News British-owned global News channel 130 eToonz+ kids channel 134 Mindset educational network 140 Glow TV Indian-inspired entertainment

Most of the channels are broadcast in High Definition with a screen resolution of 1080i in 16:9 screen ratio. The only 5 exceptions are the 3 SABC channels, BBC World News and Mindset. Also, the SABC channels are not available for PVR functions.

Radio Channels

The Openview radio channels are mostly FM radio stations. The only exception is the AM Christian Radio Pulpit.

Channel Name description 600 YFM 99.2 based in Johannesburg; targeted at the youth 601 Bok Radio broadcasts in the Afrikaans language from Cape Town 602 LM Radio nostalgic adult contemporary music radio 603 Gagasi FM R&B, Afro-pop, hip hop, house and kwaito from Durban 604 OFM primarily broadcasts music; based in Bloemfontein 605 Heart FM a 24-hour music radio station based in Cape Town 607 Radio Pulpit bi-lingual Christian radio based in Pretoria 608 Kaya FM Urban / Jazz / African from Johannesburg 609 TransAfrica Radio 100% African Music station in Johannesburg

Decoder

It features an Electronic Program Guide (EPG) that displays TV programming for up to 1 week.

An Openview decoder & PVR flash stick

The decoder now supports a rather clumsy recording system (PVR) that requires an external Openview-branded USB stick. Non-Openview sticks do not work with the decoders.

The Openview decoders and other accessories are available at the following retailers in South Africa.

Game

PEP

Makro

PicknPay Hypermarket

DionWired

takealot.com

Fair Price

Checkers Hyper

House&Home

OK Furniture

Price

The service itself is free to the extent that there is no monthly subscription payment required. However, setup requires some payment. Depending on what you have already, you would need to fork some money to get started.

Setup fees

Openview decoder with an installation voucher. This includes satellite dish and installation from R1299 .

. Openview decoder only. From R499 . This excludes dish and installation; this makes sense if you have an installed satellite dish pointing to IS-20 satellite setup. DStv uses this same satellite. You would simply need to connect the existing coaxial cable to the Openview decoder.

. This excludes dish and installation; this makes sense if you have an installed satellite dish pointing to IS-20 satellite setup. DStv uses this same satellite. You would simply need to connect the existing coaxial cable to the Openview decoder. Open PVR 64GB flash stick for R199. The current stick on sale is capable of holding 18 hours of HD content but is only compatible with the latest decoder models (NA9200 and DSD4165). You need to clarify in-store before purchasing.

Activation

To start viewing, connect your decoder to your satellite dish and follow the activation instructions on the box using your mobile phone. If you need a new dish or your dish needs repositioning, you would need to book an accredited installer to install your dish and activate your decoder. The recommended dish size is 85 cm.

Installers

You can find and book an installer through any of the major Openview distributors by contacting any of those listed below:

SpaceTV : (086) 140 4142

: (086) 140 4142 Switch : (086) 079 4824

: (086) 079 4824 SOS Lifestyle : (086) 111 3426

: (086) 111 3426 Ellies: (086) 135 5437

Review

It lacks most of the nice channels you may be familiar with on premium satellite TV services. The content is very limited. While the decoder is basic at best, it gets the job done and that is what matters.

For a free service, Openview offers value for money. Most of the channels are impressively in High Definition. What would have been an icing on the cake would be if the SABC and BBC channels were in HD too.

For a service that offers relatively few channels, it makes one ponder when one considers the fact that about 14 TV channels were canned in the last 6 years for various reasons. One can balance that thought with the fact that the service has grown to about 2 million subscriptions in South Africa. This shows there is definitely a strong market segment Openview is catering to effectively. One can only hope the offer gets stronger and better as the years go bye.

Are you an Openview subscriber or do you have any questions? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.