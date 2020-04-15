Apple has announced a new iPhone SE that it touts as the most affordable iPhone. The iPhone SE (2020) features A13 Bionic, which is marketed as the fastest chip in a smartphone, and the best single-camera system in an iPhone.

Targeted at the lower end of the market, the second-generation iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and comes with Touch ID for security. The single-camera system offers the benefits of computational photography including Portrait mode and is designed to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance.

iPhone SE is available in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED — and will be available for pre-order in the United States from Friday 17th April starting at $399. They will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models.

The new iPhone SE promo video by Apple

“The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way — including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos — while still being very affordable,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “iPhone SE features the industry-leading performance of A13 Bionic that enables great battery life, takes stunning Portrait mode and Smart HDR photos, shoots amazing videos with stereo audio, is great for games and super fast web surfing, and is built with the same industry-leading security features our customers expect. We can’t wait to get iPhone SE into customers’ hands.”