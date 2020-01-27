NileSat 201: Free TV & Radio

The Egyptian satellite company with the same name launched the Nilesat 201 satellite back in 2010 to replace the now-retired Nilesat 101, 102 and 103. The Nilesat 201 located at 7.0°W today broadcasts about 350 TV channels and 122 Radio channels with a large number of them being free. The satellite carries 24 Ku-band and 4 Ka-band transponders to provide direct-to-home television, radio and data-transmissions in the Middle East, and North Africa.

Coverage

Nilesat 201 KU-band Coverage

The satellite is intended for North Africa and the Middle East. As a result, its Ku band beams are trained at those locations. In essence, Nilesat 201 covers the following countries fully or in part:

Egypt

Libya

Tunisia

Algeria

Morocco

Western Sahara

Mauritania

Mali

Niger Republic

Chad

Uganda South Sudan

Sudan

Kenya

Somalia

Ethiopia

Somaliland

Djibouti

several countries in the Middle East, southern Europe and some islands in the Mediterranian sea.

Residents of the above locations can receive signals from the satellite using a regular 60 or 95-metre satellite dish.

Residents of the northern parts of the following countries may be able to access Nilesat 201 broadcast signals using a 180-metre dish:

Cameroon

Nigeria

Benin Republic

Togo

Ghana

Burkina Faso

The Gambia

DR Congo

How to Receive

It is best to make use of a modern satellite receiver or digital TV that has an in-built satellite receiver that supports DVB-S and DVB-S2. This offers a massive convenience as one doesn’t have to manually update the frequencies.

Once the satellite dish is pointed in the direction of Nilesat 201 at 7.0°W, an auto-scan channel search) on the satellite receiver would automatically find and save all the TV and radio channels possible. You can configure your receiver to filter out the encrypted channels that require payment so you can focus on the free ones only.

Some receivers have the current list of satellites. You only have to select Nilesat 201 and then initiate the auto-scan.

List of Channels

We have listed some of the TV channels below. Do note that most of the programming is in Arabic but some are subtitled in the English language. The respective Frequencies and Polarization are stated before the channel listings.

11843 Horizontal Nile News

Nile Comedy

Nile Life

Nile Drama

Nile Sport

Nile Culture

Nile Cinema

Maspero Zaman

Funoon TV

Dream 2 11938 Vertical MBC 2

Citruss TV

Abu Dhabi TV

Zee Aflam

Zee Alwan

MBC Bollywood

Al Aan TV

B4U Aflam

KBS World

Alsharqiya TV

MBC Iraq

11900 Vertical Eyaka Nabod

Free TV

TV 5 Monde Maghreb-Orient

Alfath TV

Mazzika LyngSat

Al-Saeedah

Nogoum FM TV 12284 Vertical The following are all Saudi channels and all in HD. Saudi TV

Faaliat

Riyadiya TV 1

Riyadiya TV 2

Riyadiya TV 3

Riyadiya TV 4

Ekhbariya TV

Quran TV

Sunna TV

SBC

12226 Horizontal Zad TV

Lana +

Majid

Emarat TV

National Geographic Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Sports 1

Abu Dhabi Sports 2

Abu Dhabi Drama

CNN International Europe

China Arab TV

Cartoon Network Arabic

B4U Plus

MBC Iraq 11766 Horizontal Al Kahera Wal Nas

ERTU 1

Nile Family

Al Masriyah

BBC World News Middle East

Libya Al Wataniya

Libya Sport TV 1

Sidenote: the NileSat 201 has a life-span of 15 years, as do most satellites. It would thus be decommissioned sometime in 2025. Nilesat has reportedly commissioned SpaceX to launch a new satellite in 2022.