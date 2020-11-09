Apple iPhone 12 reviews are out

While it might still take some weeks for the new range of iPhone 12 to reach the shelves of South African smartphone retailers, the initial reviews are already out in the United States, from vloggers, bloggers and tech news sites.
Apple announced a range of new smartphones back in October, with varying sizes and specifications.
The 4 latest iterations of iPhones all support 5G cellular technology, thus guaranteeing higher network speeds where there’s sufficient network coverage. They also come with improved camera technology across the board, in addition to several other improvements. The released versions are:
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
Mini
- Released: 13 November 2020
- 135g, 7.4mm thickness
- iOS 14.2
- 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, no card slot
- 5.4″ display
- 1080×2340 pixels
- 12MP
- 2160p
- 4GB RAM
- Apple A14 Bionic chip
- 2227 mAh Li-Ion
iPhone 12
- Released: 23 October 2020
- 164g, 7.4mm thickness
- iOS 14.2
- 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, no card slot
- 6.1″ display
- 1170×2532 pixels
- 12MP
- 2160p
- 4GB RAM
- Apple A14 Bionic
- 2815 mAh Li-Ion
Pro
- Released: 23 October 2020
- 189g, 7.4mm thickness
- iOS 14.2
- 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, no card slot
- 6.1″ display
- 1170×2532 pixels
- 12MP
- 2160p
- 6GB RAM
- Apple A14 Bionic
- 2815mAh Li-Ion
Pro Max
- Released: 13 November 2020
- 228g, 7.4mm thickness
- iOS 14.2
- 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, no card slot
- 6.7″ display
- 1284×2778 pixels
- 12MP
- 2160p
- 6GB RAM
- Apple A14 Bionic
- 3687mAh Li-Ion
Price. South Africa.
None of the leading smartphone retailers in South Africa have released prices or date for the launch of iPhone 12 range in South Africa. We estimate the iPhone 12 prices in South Africa to be as follows:
- iPhone 12 Mini from R14 999
- iPhone 12 from R16 999
- iPhone 12 Pro from R20 999
- iPhone 12 Pro Max from R23 999
iPhone 12 will be available from all major networks in South Africa, viz: Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C.