Apple iPhone 12 reviews are out

While it might still take some weeks for the new range of iPhone 12 to reach the shelves of South African smartphone retailers, the initial reviews are already out in the United States, from vloggers, bloggers and tech news sites.

Apple announced a range of new smartphones back in October, with varying sizes and specifications.

The 4 latest iterations of iPhones all support 5G cellular technology, thus guaranteeing higher network speeds where there’s sufficient network coverage. They also come with improved camera technology across the board, in addition to several other improvements. The released versions are:

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Mini

Apple iPhone 12 Mini Review

Released: 13 November 2020

135g, 7.4mm thickness

iOS 14.2

64GB/128GB/256GB storage, no card slot

5.4″ display

1080×2340 pixels

12MP

2160p

4GB RAM

Apple A14 Bionic chip

2227 mAh Li-Ion

iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 review

Released: 23 October 2020

164g, 7.4mm thickness

iOS 14.2

64GB/128GB/256GB storage, no card slot

6.1″ display

1170×2532 pixels

12MP

2160p

4GB RAM

Apple A14 Bionic

2815 mAh Li-Ion

Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro review

Released: 23 October 2020

189g, 7.4mm thickness

iOS 14.2

128GB/256GB/512GB storage, no card slot

6.1″ display

1170×2532 pixels

12MP

2160p

6GB RAM

Apple A14 Bionic

2815mAh Li-Ion

Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Released: 13 November 2020

228g, 7.4mm thickness

iOS 14.2

128GB/256GB/512GB storage, no card slot

6.7″ display

1284×2778 pixels

12MP

2160p

6GB RAM

Apple A14 Bionic

3687mAh Li-Ion

Price. South Africa.

None of the leading smartphone retailers in South Africa have released prices or date for the launch of iPhone 12 range in South Africa. We estimate the iPhone 12 prices in South Africa to be as follows:

iPhone 12 Mini from R14 999

from R14 999 iPhone 12 from R16 999

from R16 999 iPhone 12 Pro from R20 999

from R20 999 iPhone 12 Pro Max from R23 999

iPhone 12 will be available from all major networks in South Africa, viz: Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C.