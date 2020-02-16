Nokia 7 Plus: Specs, Price, Review, Features, Camera

Announced in February 2018, the Nokia 7 Plus is a mid-range smartphone released in March 2018 at an initial price of €399. As of January 2020, these smartphones have started receiving Android 10 updates.

Specifications

Dimensions

H: 158.38 mm (6.235 in)

W: 75.64 mm (2.978 in)

D: 7.99 mm (0.315 in)

: 183g Operating system

Original: Android 8.1 “Oreo”

Current : Android 10 (Android One)

4 or 6 GB RAM Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Removable Storage: microSD, up to 256 GB

microSD, up to 256 GB Battery: 3,800 mAh Li-Po, non-removable

3,800 mAh Li-Po, non-removable Sensors: Accelerometer, Electronic compass, Fingerprint scanner (rear-mounted), Gyroscope, Proximity sensor

Accelerometer, Electronic compass, Fingerprint scanner (rear-mounted), Gyroscope, Proximity sensor Display: 6″ 2160 x 1080 IPS LCD with Gorilla Glass 3 protection

6″ 2160 x 1080 IPS LCD with Gorilla Glass 3 protection Rear camera: 12 MP (f/1.75, 1.4 µm),+ 13 MP ZEISS optics, dual-LED dual-tone flash, video recording 2160p at 30fps

12 MP (f/1.75, 1.4 µm),+ 13 MP ZEISS optics, dual-LED dual-tone flash, video recording 2160p at 30fps Front camera: 16 MP

16 MP Connectivity: 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth, USB 2.0 via USB-C port

Review

The Nokia 7 Plus is a solid smartphone literally and figuratively. It has a visually appealing aluminium case with a strong front-side glass. It is powerful enough for regular use and it helps that the smartphone runs on the Android One scheme, meaning you enjoy Android as was intended.

