Nokia 7 Plus: Specs, Price, Review, Features, Camera

Announced in February 2018, the Nokia 7 Plus is a mid-range smartphone released in March 2018 at an initial price of €399. As of January 2020, these smartphones have started receiving Android 10 updates.
Specifications
- Dimensions
H: 158.38 mm (6.235 in)
W: 75.64 mm (2.978 in)
D: 7.99 mm (0.315 in)
- Weight: 183g
- Operating system
Original: Android 8.1 “Oreo”
Current: Android 10 (Android One)
- Memory: 4 or 6 GB RAM
- Storage: 64 GB
- Removable Storage: microSD, up to 256 GB
- Battery: 3,800 mAh Li-Po, non-removable
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Electronic compass, Fingerprint scanner (rear-mounted), Gyroscope, Proximity sensor
- Display: 6″ 2160 x 1080 IPS LCD with Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Rear camera: 12 MP (f/1.75, 1.4 µm),+ 13 MP ZEISS optics, dual-LED dual-tone flash, video recording 2160p at 30fps
- Front camera: 16 MP
- Connectivity: 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth, USB 2.0 via USB-C port
Review
The Nokia 7 Plus is a solid smartphone literally and figuratively. It has a visually appealing aluminium case with a strong front-side glass. It is powerful enough for regular use and it helps that the smartphone runs on the Android One scheme, meaning you enjoy Android as was intended.
FAQ
The Nokia 7 Plus is not only good but offers excellent value for money when one considers the current price and the full features it offers. Also, reviews of this smartphone have been largely positive.
While there are newer Nokia-branded smartphones like Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 7.2 that are seen as successors, the 7 Plus is still on sale at major websites. What’s more? It is still being supported by HMD Global and has started receiving updates for Android 10 as of January 2020.
The pricing varies by country due to multiple factors beyond the scope of this article but one can buy a new one for an average price of $190 as of February 2020.
Yes. Not only that, this smartphone supports dual-LTE standby. This means both SIMs can connect to an LTE network simultaneously albeit only one of them can carry data at a time. The other can just be on VoLTE.
No, it is not. It has an IP rating of IP54 and this is not considered water-proof by any stretch. It can only survive the occasional water splash.
No, it does not support wireless charging. This is not surprising considering it is not a top-end smartphone.
This is seriously based on actual usage. HMD Global advertises the 7 Plus as lasting two days. This is only possible with light use. Normal use will easily last a full day with about 25% battery life left.
The correct charger, yes, it does support fast charging.
No, it does not. It, however, supports CAT6 LTE-A with a maximum theoretical network speed of 300 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload.
The front glass of the smartphone is Gorilla Glass 3.
The 7 Plus does not have front flash.