Queen Sono debuts on Netflix

Queen Sono is the first African TV series commissioned by the global web streaming service Netflix. The series debuts on 28 February 2020 and would be available globally exclusively on Netflix. Set in South Africa, Queen Sono is a crime drama created by Kagiso Lediga, a stand-up comedian, actor and director.

It features Pearl Thusi as the lead character who plays the role of Queen Solo. The character is a field agent of the fictional Special Operations Group (SOG).

Queen Sono

The story is based on her clandestine activities and how she balances work with her tumultuous personal life.

Filming for the first season reportedly took place across Johannesburg (South Africa), Lagos (Nigeria), Kenya and Zanzibar in Tanzania between June and August 2019.

Other actors include Kate Liquorish, Shane John Kruger, Natasha Loring and Tuks Tad Lungu.