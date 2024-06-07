Vertiv Introduces AI Power and Cooling Solutions in EMEA

Vertiv, a global provider of digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has launched a new portfolio of high-density data centre infrastructure solutions in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The new Vertiv™ 360AI solutions are designed to address the increasing power and cooling demands associated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Compute (HPC) applications.

The Vertiv 360AI range includes power and cooling solutions that cater to the needs of AI deployments of various scales, from small-scale test pilots to full-scale data centres dedicated to AI model training. With rack densities expected to reach up to 500kW per rack, these solutions aim to simplify the complex infrastructure requirements posed by modern AI and HPC technologies.

Vertiv Unveils End-to-End AI Power and Cooling Solutions to Simplify Data Centre Infrastructure Selection and Deployment in EMEA

Karsten Winther, President for EMEA at Vertiv, expressed enthusiasm about the EMEA launch following its success in North America. He highlighted that the Vertiv 360AI portfolio offers a streamlined and scalable approach to AI infrastructure, facilitating retrofits of existing air-cooled edge and enterprise data centres, as well as the creation of new hyperscale projects.

The portfolio includes prefabricated modular solutions designed to integrate AI deployments without disrupting existing operations or consuming additional floorspace. Initial solutions in the Vertiv 360AI line can support over 130kW per rack and are optimized for retrofit applications.

Vertiv plans to showcase these solutions during the EMEA tour of the Vertiv AI Solutions Innovation Roadshow.