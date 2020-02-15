Showmax is an internet-based video subscription service that offers on-demand movies and TV series in addition to some live streaming.

It is available across 45 African countries and territories. These are Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, and Equatorial Guinea. Others include Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Outside Africa, Showmax is available mostly in western European countries. These are Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and United Kingdom.

DStv

It is a service of Multichoice (operators of DStv) and is available to all African countries served by DStv. While it is also offered as a stand-alone service, it shares a lot of synergy with DStv.

Billing : You can link your Showmax account to your DStv account and pay nothing if you are a Premium package subscriber or pay for Showmax through your DStv account for other packages.

: You can link your Showmax account to your DStv account and pay nothing if you are a Premium package subscriber or pay for Showmax through your DStv account for other packages. Content: While there is exclusive Showmax content, most of the content is programming that had already been broadcast on DStv channels.

Movies

Showmax is home to hundreds of movies and as of February 2020, carries over 700 of them. These include Hollywood titles like:

Nymphomanic (2013)

Aquaman (2018)

The Aviator (2004)

The Ghostwriter (2010)

A Star is Born (2019)

The Master (2012)

No Strings Attached (2011)

The Square (2017)

Peppermint (2018)

The Terminator (1984)

Showmax is also home to dozens of South African movies including popular ones like:

Johnny is nie Dood nie (2016)

Die Ontwaking (2016)

Shows / Series

Due to Multichoice’s strong international partnerships, Showmax has a lot of award-winning TV shows and series from HBO, BBC, ABC studios, nickelodeon, adult swim, boomerang, Cartoon Network and other international TV studios.

As of February 2020, it carries over 370 series. The popular TV shows available on Showmax include:

Game of Thrones

Vikings

Grey’s Anatomy

Suits

House

You

Power

Sex and the City

Mr Robot

Girls

This Is Us

The Young Pope

These are in addition to a lot of content from MNet, Africa Magic, kykNET and Mzanzi channels.

Live

Showmax does offer live streaming of select programming from time to time. In the past, it has offered live streams of major sporting events like the African Cup of Nations matches or Rugby tournaments. These are in addition to Big Brother Nigeria.

Showmax Live

The live streams are typically archived and available to stream on-demand.

Price

The Showmax is available as a monthly subscription after a 14-day trial period and pricing varies by country. Pricing is available in different currencies. Example:

South Africa

Pricing from R49

Cheque and Credit Cards, Pre-Paid Showmax Voucher, Add-to-Bill (DStv, Vodacom, Telkom, Mweb, MTN) and PayPal

Nigeria

Pricing from N2,900

Credit and Debit cards, PayPal

Ghana

Pricing @ $7.99

Credit or Debit cards, PayPal

Apps

Showmax can be enjoyed across TVs, smartphones or tablets through their native apps across various app stores.

TV

It is available on select LG or Samsung Smart TVs or you can connect a streaming media device to your TV. These devices are DStv Explora, Xbox One, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Smartphone or Tablet

It is available on Apple’s App Store for iOS devices like iPhones and iPads in addition to Google’s Play Store for Android smartphones and tablets.

For these mobile devices, you can stream on two devices at once or download up to 25 shows on each device to watch when offline.

Computer

You can stream from Showmax using any modern web browser without any apps or plugin being a requirement.

Verdict

The Good

When one considers the galaxy of South African, Nigerian and other African content available on Showmax, it is easily the best for enjoying local African premium content.

The not-so-good

If you are used to global streaming apps like Netflix, do not expect the same user experience.

FAQ