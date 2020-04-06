The CoronaFighter Web App helps with tracking symptoms

CoronaFighter presents us with the opportunity to be calm and mindful about our health status daily – screen for COVID-19 and stay empowered in the #CoronaFight

During this uncertain time, it is all too easy to feel powerless in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Now more than ever, many of us are looking for a way to educate ourselves with accurate information, soothe our anxiety and most importantly to monitor our health. CoronaFighter is a web-enabled app found at www.testforcovid.co.za – the app allows you to track your symptoms through a simplified automated self-monitoring process.

The CoronaFighter platform is at the forefront of a medical revolution that puts you at the centre of quality informative COVID-19 information you need. It provides you with reliable statistics, resources and validated research that are crucial in catching cases early and helps to communicate efficiently with medical staff. By providing you with the tools and information they need for self-monitoring, CoronaFighter reduces pressure on testing points and protects its users from the risk of infection presented by the testing centres themselves.

Due to COVID-19’s tendency to present symptoms slowly and be passed along incredibly easily, we should start self-monitoring as soon as possible. The health status and symptoms of patients with Coronavirus also change over time, and pre-testing will ensure that there are fewer false-negative tests. By gathering updated information on a daily basis, officials will be able to identify patterns in symptom development that can lead to earlier diagnosis and limit further spread.

The easy-to-follow test gives you and all South Africans an accessible way to compare your current health profile to the latest NICD guidelines. To test yourself for COVID-19 simply sign-up on www.testforcovid.co.za with your email, phone number or Google Account, where you’ll give CoronaFighter a brief medical and travel history, and the app will be able to tell you what the latest NICD guidelines suggest you do next.

Corona Fighter

The platform was developed as an open-source initiative to ensure you get the best possible CoronaFighter app. Over 35 hardworking and passionate doctors, software engineers, creatives and marketers were able, in the space of one week, to create CoronaFighter. The app was designed to collect data to provide medical authorities with reactive feedback on where COVID-19 hotspots are, and aids in providing crucial data so that medical resources can be used in the most efficient way possible.

CoronaFighter presents you with the opportunity to be calm and mindful about your health status, it makes medical care easy to find and gives you an active way to contribute to the research that will ultimately win the battle against COVID-19.

About NICD

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is a national public health institute of South Africa, providing reference microbiology, virology, epidemiology, surveillance and public health research to support the government’s response to communicable disease threats. The NICD serves as a resource of knowledge and expertise of communicable diseases to the South African Government, Southern African Development Community countries and the African continent. The institution assists in the planning of policies and programmes to support and respond to communicable diseases. https://www.nicd.ac.za/

About CoronaFighter

The CoronaFighter platform was initiated, created and developed by Dr Jarrad van Zuydam and Dr Rick Diesel from InsightFit, and teams at Sigma Digital and Lead Robot. Over 30 super-talented volunteers from the Civitas founder network and Knife Capital’s Grindstone network climbed in to build this app in one week.

Open-Source

Developers, governments and businesses – that would like to launch this project to their countries or communities can do so by accessing the open-source project on GitHub here: https://github.com/Insight-fit-open-source