Salt South Africa is expanding into Johannesburg

Salt, the global digital recruitment agency specialising in Creative, HR, People & Talent, Marketing, Sales and Technology roles is continuing to expand its offering into Johannesburg, South Africa’s ‘city of gold’.

This comes after Salt part-acquired Recruit Digital in March 2020 in Cape Town, to form ‘Salt South Africa’. After only 7 months, Salt continues its expansion into Johannesburg, South Africa. This expansion marks a significant growth for Salt South Africa as well as making this Salt’s 12th global office with office locations in every continent.

But why Johannesburg? Many of Salt’s clients including Facebook, IBM, Google, Microsoft and NTT have established bases in Johannesburg. Salt deeply values client relationships and is therefore important we are close to our customers to expand our South African footprint.

Salt CEO Elliot Dell comments: “Our vision is to create futures for our customers globally and to deliver this we intend to have offices all over the world, with Africa being the obvious next step. Having considered the best alignment of cultures and client base, South Africa was the natural choice.”

Johannesburg is the biggest city in South Africa with a growing population of 5.7 million people and is a hub for all economic activity. This translates into a high concentration of talented people and is a natural progression for Salt South Africa MD Alex Martin and his growing team. To help pilot this new venture, Alex has appointed Senior Principal Consultant Tshego Moroka to take the lead into the Johannesburg market.

Alex Martin, MD Salt South Africa adds: “The office will be located in what is known as the “fastest-developing commercial and residential hub in northern Sandton…” With our focus on scale-ups, start-ups and new digital products, we will feel the pulse of digital development and transformation.

“Tshego has had a great year, consistently delivering excellent customer service and was recently promoted to Senior Principal Consultant making him the obvious choice for what lies ahead.

“As a key driver in the success and growth of our team over the last three years, and with his focus in data, business intelligence and digital architecture, Tshego is fully equipped to assist our Johannesburg clients in the digital tech space and place C-level positions.”