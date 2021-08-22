Vodacom 5G network coverage is expanding

While Vodacom South Africa launched its 5G mobile network back in May 2020, the network coverage map on its website is still wrongly showing the very limited 5G coverage it launched with. The map is clearly not being updated considering one can pick up 5G signals in areas far beyond what is depicted on their website.

I didn’t detect this on time because my iPhone 12 Pro Max is almost permanently on WiFi even when I am out and about. I accidentally had the phone on cellular data some weeks ago and was shocked to detect 5G network connectivity in an area far from the nearest 5G coverage on their map.

Drives in suburbs around Sandton and Randburg revealed a lot of 5G coverage in those areas including most of the length/breadth of the N1 highway within the areas.

The network speeds experienced based on tests with the Speedtest.net iOS app were very 5G-ish. Super-fast. I got up to up to 426 Mbps parked by N3 highway in front of Vodacom HQ in Midrand.

On the other hand, Vodacom’s main competitor’s coverage map is more regularly updated. MTN’s website map clearly reveals a fast-growing 5G coverage in the Johannesburg metropolis.

Considering Vodacom’s map is not up-to-date, it is challenging to compare the 5G footprint of both operators.