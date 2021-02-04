Types of South African Domains & which to register

South Africa is one of the biggest markets for domain names in Africa. Unknown to many, there are several types of South African domain types to choose from when registering one for your website.

.ZA

ZA Central Registry (ZACR) is the Registry Operator for four .ZA Second Level Domains Names [.co.za, .net.za, .web.za, .org.za] as well as four gTLDs: .capetown, .durban, .joburg, and .africa.

.ZA is the country-code top-level domain for South Africa. It is to South Africa what .UK is to the United Kingdom and .de is to Germany. ZA is from the abbreviation of Zuid-Afrika, which is the Dutch for “South Africa”.

While there are over 15 types of .ZA domains, only about 4 of them are readily available to the general public.

.web.za

.net.za

.org.za

.co.za

Cities

Other types of domains in South Africa are the so-called city top-level domains. The 3 main cities in South Africa each have their domain endings.

.joburg for Johannesburg in Gauteng

.capetown for Cape Town in Western Cape

.Durban for Durban in KwaZulu Natal

Each of them is intended for targetting the urban metros and very useful for any use case

.africa

Where you wish to target an audience beyond the borders of South Africa and go into the rest of Africa, .africa is most ideal. It is the top-level domain name for the continent of Africa. It is open to anyone who wishes to identify with our continent.

Domain name registration prices range 102 to 425 Rands per year, excluding premium domains.