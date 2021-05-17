Essential elements of a successful e-commerce website

If you’re on the brink of building your first e-commerce website, you’re about to embark on an exciting journey. Building a home for your business online is the first step to increasing your brand awareness and broadening your customer base.

For the novice website builder, web hosting company 1-grid advises that you have all the right elements in place to ensure online success. With so many features presented to you, it’s important to focus on the basic elements of your website to get them nailed down for a website that expertly serves its purpose.

Focus on the elements below to get your website built for the best possible start:

Header

Not only the first element that your website visitors see, but also a permanent feature that presents a snapshot of your business in its entirety. Your header includes your all-important logo, your brand colours, as well your navigation bar to help users see what you have to offer. The header is a vital element that gives you the chance to give users the best first impression.

Navigation menu

The navigation menu holds the users’ key to your business. It includes all the things potential customers need to know about you, what you offer, how to purchase from you, and how to get in touch with you.

Navigation items should include:

About us

Products/services

Contact methods

A blog

Sign in (if an account is required)

Body content

While every page on your website will be different, each page must include content to highlight your value proposition. From product copy, to high quality images, your body content sells your offering to potential customers, and proves to them why you’re worth choosing over competitors.

Call to actions

Call to actions fall under body content, but their significance warrants a section on their own. You don’t want to have potential customers searching for ways to buy from or order from you once they’ve made their choice. The perfect way to make their lives easier is to add call to actions buttons placed strategically in your body content. Whether it’s “Buy Now”, “Shop Now” or “Contact us today”, call to actions direct users to act when it matters.

Blog

Adding industry-related articles to your website is no longer a nice to have, but a must have for any website. Aside from providing browsers with valuable tips, news and advice, fresh content is the ideal way to get more traffic to your website. By answering the questions and queries your customers are looking for on Google, your website is more likely to be served as a search result.

Forms

Forms are a valuable way to collect customer information in order to serve them with a more personalised experience, or for customers to give you the information you require for their purchase. From contact forms, sign-up and shipping forms, to application forms, they’re easy to use and simple to understand from both your, and the customers’ perspective.

While the footer does sit at the bottom of your website, it has value. It not only allows you to reiterate your products or services, but gives you the chance to add additional information, such as an FAQ page as well as your copyright and date stamp to protect your website’s information.

Get these basic elements sorted and you’re well on your way to achieving a successful online business.