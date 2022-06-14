Jumia celebrates 10 years of e-commerce in Kenya

Jumia is marking its 10th Anniversary by celebrating consumers, and supporting sellers, as well as communities.

Themed ‘10 years with You’ the company’s anniversary will celebrate customers who have played a key role in changing the e-commerce scene in Kenya.

“I would like to especially thank all Kenyans, who have put their trust in Jumia and brought us to this moment today. We remain committed to the Jumia customer who has changed the e-commerce narrative in Kenya, a decade later. We will continue to source for the best products at the best prices to offer our customers the best in the market” said Jumia Kenya CEO, Betty Mwangi.

“Jumia Anniversary is simply a celebration of how far we have come as the leader of e-commerce in Kenya a decade later. From the early days, placing an order online was a myth to today where customers have embraced us as their ‘Everyday Jumia’ showing the increasingly important role that the e-commerce industry is playing in the daily lives of Kenyans.” added Ms. Mwangi.

More than 1M brands and sellers are partners of Jumia including both international and local brands offering more than 5 million products to the Kenyan consumer.

“Having recently launched our Sustainability Report, we are committed to creating a sustainable impact in Kenya and offering unique opportunities in a vibrant environment, creating new jobs, and empowering a new generation through some of our corporate social investment programs. This will also largely play a key role in closing inequality gaps for a lot of people, especially women”, said Betty Mwangi.

More than 50% of Jumia sellers are women closing the gender gap through e-commerce. Sellers and partners continue to leverage new online opportunities to reach millions of consumers through Jumia.

The company has also incorporated the Safety Commitment Programme to Provide UN ECE 22.05 Certified Helmets to Delivery Associates in Kenya. In support of UN Safety Standards, Jumia Kenya has provided over 1000 motorcycle helmets to its Delivery Associates (riders) as part of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme.

“Our Delivery Associates are close to our hearts. They are on the road every day to deliver products to our customers. Their safety is important to us and that is why we are providing them with UN Certified Helmets Free of charge. The Helmets are comfortable and suitable for hot and humid climates and will be distributed to all riders in support of Jumia’s mission to enhance the well-being of its employees”, added Ms.Mwangi

The company also promises to open a new tech centre in Kenya similar to its sister company in Cairo and Alexandria in Egypt as cited in the 2021 ESG report.