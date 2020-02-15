Cybertech Africa 2020 for Kigali, Rwanda

Cybertech Africa 2020, taking place on March 24-25th at the Kigali Convention Center in Rwanda, will be the first conference of its kind in the region.

From lectures to plenary sessions and VIP speakers, Cybertech Africa 2020 will feature an extensive exhibition for multinational companies and Small Medium Businesses alike, as well as a Startup Pavilion, where young and innovative startups display their cutting-edge technologies. As a leading platform for exchanging ideas, networking and B2B opportunities for players in cyber, Cybertech Africa will look ahead at the future cyber trends and developments that are expected in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, finance, security, and more.

CyberTech Africa 2020

Organized in partnership with Rwanda’s Ministry of ICT and Innovation, the event is also in collaboration with the Bank of Kigali, Rwanda Development Board, Rwanda Convention Bureau, as well as Rwanda Information Society Authority.

The planned topics include:

Smart Africa, Smart Cities

Biometrics: A Double-Edged Sword?

Building the SOC

Cybersecurity for Aviation and Transportation

EmPowering Africa: Regional Summit on Energy and Utilities

Money Talks: Digital Transactions and Protection Against Money Laundering

Money Talks: Investing in Cybersecurity

Mention TECH dot AFRICA during registration – for a discount.