CcHub’s opens 2nd cohort of the Fintech Incubation Programme in Rwanda

Last year, Co-creation Hub launched the Fintech Innovation Programme in Rwanda, with the first cohort ending in July 2022. The project, powered by Google, Mojaloop Foundation, and the government of Rwanda, is set to admit a second cohort of beneficiaries.

Eight startups will be supported to achieve important growth milestones through the programme for 3 months.

“As part of this project, we will support early-stage fintech startups and innovators (with at least an MVP) through a 3-month incubation programme. Selected companies will be supported with equity-free funding of $10,000, among other benefits,” the company announced.

In addition to the support and access to Mojaloop and Google resources, the incubation programme will create the opportunity for selected companies to receive further investment through the project partners’ investor networks.

Eligibility Criteria The startup must be headquartered and/or operating in Rwanda. An already launched product in the market or at least an MVP A registered business that has been in operation (since launch date) for at least six months, at least one full-time and dedicated founder The call for applications will be closing on the 4th of August 2022.

Eligible startups can apply here: