Let’s delve into the latest version of Showmax, highlighting the issues that have come to light and the concerns raised by users. Having had access to the new version of Showmax for several weeks, I have encountered numerous problems and observed widespread dissatisfaction among users.

The primary issue stems from Showmax’s much-touted feature, the Peacock platform. Developed by NBC Universal in the United States, Peacock is a streaming platform designed to compete with giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. NBC Universal, an American media conglomerate, owns extensive media assets, making Peacock a formidable contender in the streaming service arena.

Showmax’s strategy to secure its future and maintain its market share in the African region involved partnering with NBC Universal. This partnership provided Showmax with a ready-made platform capable of competing with Netflix and Prime Video, bypassing the need to develop such a platform from scratch. Historically, Showmax had engaged developers in the Czech Republic and other parts of Eastern Europe to create its previous versions. However, the company has since dissolved these teams and withdrawn from several markets outside Africa, placing its future in the hands of a partnership with an established media giant.

This transition to the Peacock platform has not been seamless. The Peacock and old Showmax platforms were developed independently by different teams and at different times, making integration a significant challenge. The migration process appears to have been limited to transferring login details, leaving users to start afresh on the new platform. Notably, user profiles, preferences, watch history, and curated lists have not been carried over. Additionally, payment information requires re-entry, adding to the inconvenience experienced by users.

The lack of compatibility with certain devices, particularly older TV models, further complicates the transition. While this issue is less prevalent with iPads and Android devices, it remains a concern for users with older technology.

Despite these challenges, the new Showmax platform offers improvements, such as enhanced video resolution, moving from 720p to 1080p. This upgrade provides a clearer, more detailed viewing experience, although 4K content is not yet supported. Given the availability of 4K on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in South Africa, it is reasonable to anticipate that Showmax may introduce 4K content at a later date, to remain competitive.

The partnership with NBC Universal and Sky in the UK promises an expanded content library, potentially positioning Showmax as a more credible competitor to Netflix and Prime Video. Suppose users can navigate the initial transition challenges and adapt to the new platform. In that case, these early issues may soon be forgotten, allowing users to enjoy the benefits of the enhanced service.

For further insights into the migration to the new Showmax platform, I invite you to watch a video I shared a few weeks ago. Thank you for your attention. Cheers.