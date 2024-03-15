NL-ix Celebrates 23 Years of Internet Connectivity Innovation

NL-ix, a key player in the Internet Exchange sector, marks its 23rd anniversary with reflections from its founder, Jan Hoogenboom, on the company’s evolution and future predictions.

Founded to revolutionize the Internet Exchange sector, NL-ix has transformed significantly since its inception. From humble beginnings to becoming a pivotal player in Internet traffic management, NL-ix has navigated various technological shifts over the past two decades.

In its early days, NL-ix pioneered Internet Exchanges, significantly reducing costs and enhancing efficiency by enabling local traffic exchange. However, as the digital landscape evolved, the company recognized the need to shift focus from solely cost reduction to prioritizing quality, reliability, and meet evolving client needs.

Over the years, NL-ix has observed a notable transition in its client base, with a growing emphasis on serving enterprises reliant on cloud-based applications for mission-critical operations. Recognizing the importance of providing reliable access to these applications, NL-ix has introduced innovative solutions such as ‘Internet Flows’ technology, offering deep insights and direct connectivity to essential online services.

Moreover, NL-ix has embraced the ‘Internet Slicing,’ empowering clients to prioritize crucial applications and customize their Internet connectivity according to their business requirements. This shift signifies a departure from traditional Internet Exchange models towards more tailored, client-centric solutions.

Looking ahead, NL-ix is focused on leveraging software and AI technologies to enhance service offerings and address the evolving needs of its clientele. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, NL-ix remains dedicated to shaping the future of Internet connectivity.

As NL-ix celebrates its 23rd anniversary, founder Jan Hoogenboom extends gratitude to clients and partners for their continued support, emphasizing a collective commitment to innovation and growth in the years to come.