Ghana Jollof is coming to Showmax

By
Oluniyi D. Ajao
-
Ghana Jollof
Ghana Jollof

Ghana Jollof is a new comedy series involving Basketmouth that would be available to stream on Showmax.

The soundtrack was released as a single last week and the music video to the same single was released on Tuesday.

Basketmouth explains the Showmax series further.

Ghana Jollof is currently being shot/produced in Lagos Nigeria and Accra Ghana to be released later in the year 2021.

The TV series features Funnybone, Akah Nnani, Buchi, Mawuli Gavor, James Gardiner, Jacinta Ocansey, Portia Freelove, Brihanna Kinte, Jackson Albert Davies, Korkor Oyeba Mensah, Kalybos, and Uzor Arukwe – among others.
Ghana Jollof is directed by Diji Aderogba

Related

Showmax is a streaming service featuring African content, international series and movies, documentaries and kids’ shows. Showmax Pro includes all this plus live sport from SuperSport, live music and news.

Previous articleAfTLD statement on the ongoing internet number Resources dispute affecting Afrinic
Next articleVirtual Tech Day with Microsoft Azure & NAPAfrica
Avatar of Oluniyi D. Ajao
Oluniyi D. Ajao
https://olu.ceo
Oluniyi D. Ajao is an Internet Entrepreneur and Tech Enthusiast based in South Africa. Follow him on twitter @niyyie for more tech updates.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.