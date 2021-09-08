Ghana Jollof is coming to Showmax

Ghana Jollof is a new comedy series involving Basketmouth that would be available to stream on Showmax.

The soundtrack was released as a single last week and the music video to the same single was released on Tuesday.

Basketmouth explains the Showmax series further.

Ghana Jollof is currently being shot/produced in Lagos Nigeria and Accra Ghana to be released later in the year 2021.

The TV series features Funnybone, Akah Nnani, Buchi, Mawuli Gavor, James Gardiner, Jacinta Ocansey, Portia Freelove, Brihanna Kinte, Jackson Albert Davies, Korkor Oyeba Mensah, Kalybos, and Uzor Arukwe – among others.

Ghana Jollof is directed by Diji Aderogba

