Nokia T20 tablet in South Africa

It took long enough but the Nokia T20 Android tablet by HMD Global is finally available for purchase in South Africa.

Announced back in October 2021, the tablet had been available in other countries including Nigeria, since November 2021. The tablet is HMD Global’s first foray into the tablet ecosystem.

Most of the reviews about this tablet have rated it more than average so far. This is mostly due to the screen size, clean interface, battery life and competitive price.

Nokia T20 specifications

Released 2021, November 02

465g (Wi-Fi), 470g (LTE), 7.8mm thickness

Android 11

32GB/64GB storage, microSDXC

Display: 10.4″, 1200×2000 pixels

Camera: 8MP (photo), 1080p (video)

RAM: 3/4GB RAM

Chipset: Unisoc T610

Battery: 8200mAh, Li-Po

Nokia T20 Review | 10 Things You Should Know This is my video review of the Nokia T20 tablet, Nokia Mobile's first Android tablet since 2015. The video covers 10 important points you need to know before... Nokia X20 price in South Africa

HMD Global lists all Nokia smartphones that will get Android 10 by 2020 Related

Nokia T20 Price in South Africa

The Nokia T20 is available at recommended retail price of R3,999 in South Africa.

T20 Availability

You can find the tablet at the following retailers in South Africa.