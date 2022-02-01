Nokia T20 tablet in South Africa

It took long enough but the Nokia T20 Android tablet by HMD Global is finally available for purchase in South Africa.
Announced back in October 2021, the tablet had been available in other countries including Nigeria, since November 2021. The tablet is HMD Global’s first foray into the tablet ecosystem.
Most of the reviews about this tablet have rated it more than average so far. This is mostly due to the screen size, clean interface, battery life and competitive price.
Nokia T20 specifications
- Released 2021, November 02
- 465g (Wi-Fi), 470g (LTE), 7.8mm thickness
- Android 11
- 32GB/64GB storage, microSDXC
- Display: 10.4″, 1200×2000 pixels
- Camera: 8MP (photo), 1080p (video)
- RAM: 3/4GB RAM
- Chipset: Unisoc T610
- Battery: 8200mAh, Li-Po
Nokia T20 Review | 10 Things You Should Know
This is my video review of the Nokia T20 tablet, Nokia Mobile's first Android tablet since 2015. The video covers 10 important points you need to know before...
Nokia T20 Price in South Africa
The Nokia T20 is available at recommended retail price of R3,999 in South Africa.
T20 Availability
You can find the tablet at the following retailers in South Africa.
- Chatz
- Vodacom
- Cellucity
- Technomobi
- Takealot