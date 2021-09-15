Nokia X20 price in South Africa

The Nokia X20 smartphone was announced back in April 2021 and released in May 2021. It only just got to South Africa this September 2021.
The Nokia X20 comes with Android 11 and runs Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G chipset making it a 5G smartphone.
Nokia X20 Price
The Nokia X20 5G 128GB Dual SIM is retailed at R 7,999 in South Africa.
Nokia X20 Specifications
- Operating System: Android 11
- Chipset: Snapdragon 480 5G
- RAM: 6/8GB
- Storage: 128GB, microSDXC
- Display: 6.67″; 1080×2400 pixels
- Camera: 64MP
- Video: 1080p
- Battery: 4470mAh, Li-Po
- Weight: 220g
- Thickness: 9.1mm
Nokia X20 Review
Nokia X20 Ultimate Review | Different by Design
This review of the midrange Nokia X20 smartphone is by a 3rd party.