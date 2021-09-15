Nokia X20 price in South Africa

The Nokia X20 smartphone was announced back in April 2021 and released in May 2021. It only just got to South Africa this September 2021.

The Nokia X20 comes with Android 11 and runs Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G chipset making it a 5G smartphone.

Nokia X20 Price

The Nokia X20 5G 128GB Dual SIM is retailed at R 7,999 in South Africa.

Nokia X20 Specifications

Operating System: Android 11

Chipset: Snapdragon 480 5G

RAM: 6/8GB

Storage: 128GB, microSDXC

Display: 6.67″; 1080×2400 pixels

Camera: 64MP

Video: 1080p

Battery: 4470mAh, Li-Po

Weight: 220g

Thickness: 9.1mm

Nokia X20 Review