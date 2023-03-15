SLVA & Black Kite Team Up to Combat Third-Party Cyber Risks

By
Oluniyi D. Ajao
-
Patrick Evans, CEO of SLVA CyberSecurity
Patrick Evans, CEO of SLVA CyberSecurity

SLVA Cybersecurity, a South African value-added reseller and managed security service provider (MSSP), has officially partnered with Black Kite to strengthen businesses’ protection against third-party cyber risks. Black Kite offers the world’s first global third-party cyber risk monitoring platform, which helps organizations assess and address cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

In the last year, one in four organizations experienced a cyber attack, resulting in production, reputation, and financial losses. With the increasing threat of third-party breaches, companies must remain vigilant and secure their entire cyber ecosystem, including external-facing assets such as databases and servers.

Black Kite’s non-intrusive intelligence-gathering platform identifies critical vulnerabilities, compliance gaps and quantifies cyber risk in financial terms. It also detects the likelihood of ransomware attacks with high-fidelity data. The platform’s reporting mechanism provides actionable insight into an organization’s cybersecurity strengths and weaknesses, allowing companies to address potential third-party risks.

SLVA Cybersecurity CEO Patrick Evans emphasises that private and public sector entities are at risk of cyber attacks, with public sector databases often out of date and unpatched. A holistic approach to vendor risk management requires intelligence from every angle, which is why Black Kite’s protection extends beyond self-monitoring to ensure all vendors are monitored for vulnerabilities.

Black Kite’s RSI™ technology utilizes data and machine learning to determine the likelihood of an organization experiencing a ransomware attack by providing a multi-dimensional view of third-party risk. This partnership aims to improve the health and safety of the global cyber ecosystem by offering the industry’s most accurate and comprehensive cyber intelligence.

Related
Previous articleWeb4Africa now accepts Binance Pay
Next articleAfrica Data Centres Adopt DCIM Solution for Enhanced Efficiency
Avatar of Oluniyi D. Ajao
Oluniyi D. Ajao
https://olu.ceo
Oluniyi D. Ajao is an Internet Entrepreneur and Tech Enthusiast based in South Africa. Follow him on twitter @niyyie for more tech updates.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.